UBC In The News
The future of electric vehicles may ride on two wheels
The Wall Street Journal mentioned a UBC study that showed reducing the number of gas-powered vehicles is a public-health priority in India, which suffers the worst air quality in the world, shortening the lives of millions of its citizens.
This young Canadian scientist has found 21 new planets—and counting
Maclean’s featured UBC astronomy student Michelle Kunimoto for discovering 17 new planets beyond our solar system. She says being able to look for new planets that have the potential to support life is one of the very first things to do to be able to actually find another form of life in the galaxy.
In China, finding hope amid coronavirus
BBC interviewed Christopher Rea, a professor of modern Chinese literature at UBC, about the ancient Chinese art of “kuzhong zuole,” which symbolizes a sense of smiling through and finding joy amidst sorrow.
Trans Mountain, LNG Canada say project progressing despite coronavirus pandemic
The Canadian Press spoke to Werner Antweiler, an energy economist at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about the oil industry and pipeline projects in Canada.
2020 racist attack
CBC’s On The Coast with Gloria Macarenko interviewed Carol Liao, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, about a video that shows an elderly Asian man with dementia being attacked in a racially motivated incident in East Vancouver.
Good news for drivers, devastating for Canada's oil industry: expert says low gas prices here to stay
Werner Antweiler, an economics professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on the decline in the gas prices and warned it will become worse before it gets better again.
Being Chinese-Canadian in a brave new world
Yves Tiberghien, a professor of political science at UBC, says racial dynamics in Canada and the U.S. cannot be analyzed in the same way and crises always provoke anger and a search for a culprit.
Canadian oil lobby’s demands to skip environmental monitoring put public health at risk, experts warn
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC, commented on the oil and gas industry association’s letter requesting the federal government to defer legislation on the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
Pentagon is using AI to predict where panic buying will strike during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing retailers to stock up on essential items before they run out
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor was quoted about people’s behaviour during pandemics.
The pleasure and peril of snitching on your neighbours during a pandemic
UBC psychologists Kate White and Martin Schulz at the Sauder School of Business, spoke about a better strategy to address physical distancing rule-breakers during COVID-19.
'Idiocy of our current urban systems': inequality, not high-density cities, to blame for COVID-19's spread
UBC architecture and landscape architecture professor Patrick Condon said the issue with COVID-19 seems to be the inequalities that are associated with living in a major metropolitan area.
How Canada’s crucial data gaps are hindering the coronavirus pandemic response
Kevin Milligan, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, called out the federal government for the gaps in key economic data and said the numbers are there but they are “dribsy drabsy.”
Making a difference: UBC students design low-cost ventilator for COVID-19
UBC engineering students have developed a simple, low-cost COVID-19 ventilator and are among the finalists in an international competition. Team member Tynan Stack, a mechanical engineering alumnus spoke to CKNW. Daily Hive quoted Roger Tam, director of the Engineers in Scrubs program and a professor of radiology in the faculty of medicine, and Walter Merida, associate dean in the faculty of applied science.
Here's why it's important to collect data on marginalized people
The Jill Benett Show interviewed Farah Shroff, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about the importance of collecting data on marginalized people affected by COVID-19.
For B.C. real estate, will COVID-19 bring down the house?
Tom Davidoff, a UBC Sauder School of Business economist, commented on the provincial real estate industry and the pricing for transactions. “With the residential market losing both buyers and sellers, the longer the crisis lasts, some people will be forced to sell. I don’t see how this goes for a year and house prices aren’t affected,” he said.
B.C. wildfire smoke likely to increase coronavirus death rates, experts warn
Michael Brauer and Sarah Henderson, UBC professors at the school of population and public health, shared concerns about wildfires converging with COVID-19 and decreasing air quality, making people more vulnerable to the virus.
Educating during a pandemic
UBC education professors Marina Milner-Bolotin and Hartley Banack spoke about the purpose of education and a valuable opportunity for kids to explore their interests during this time of crisis.
University students demand lower tuition, fees as classes move online
A UBC student launched an online petition asking the university to decrease tuition for the summer term and refund some fees for the winter term to make up for all classes being moved online.
Coronavirus: Kelowna woman teaches science experiments to kids
UBCO student Kimberly Rutledge has been posting science videos on YouTube for kids who are homeschooling because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Her videos show experiments in science, technology, engineering and math.
