UBC In The News
An Indian organization wants to grow urban forests and transform the cities we live and work in
CNBC quoted UBC forestry professor Cecil Konijnendijk about how long it takes for a city to grow a forest and for the benefits related to the environment, cost-effectiveness or energy consumption to be seen.
CNBC
Calls for COVID-19 racial data worldwide
Farah Shroff, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about data collection and taking action on COVID-19, specifically for racialized communities.
Public Radio International (4:30 mark)
With 22 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Indigenous communities, leaders urge officials to disclose locations
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC, was quoted about the implications of limited rights for Indigenous people during a pandemic.
CBC
UBC students among final 10 teams in global competition to create low-cost ventilator
UBC engineering students have developed a simple, low-cost COVID-19 ventilator and are among the finalists in an international competition. Their design is based on a machine that’s typically used to treat sleep apnea.
CBC, CBC On The Coast, Yahoo, CTV
Vancouver radiologists and UBC students build database of COVID-19-affected lung images
Radiologists at UBC and Vancouver General Hospital are building an open-source, artificial intelligence model to improve future COVID-19 diagnostics based on CT-scans and chest X-ray images. They are working with UBC students in engineering, computer science and medicine. Kendall Ho, academic director at the UBC Community Health and Wellbeing Cloud Innovation Centre, and project leads Savvas Nicolaou, a professor of radiology, and William Parker, a radiology resident at UBC, were mentioned.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Global (16:10 mark), CTV, CityNews, Indo-Canadian Voice, Georgia Straight, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Tri-City News, Times Colonist, Pique, Windsor Star
What quarantine and self-isolation is doing to your mental health
Maureen Whittal, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, says it’s too early yet to have done any population-based studies here in Canada, but thinks we will see an increase in the prevalence rates of anxiety and depression.
Regina Leader-Post
'It's just exploded': patients turn to telehealth during pandemic
Rita McCracken, a professor in UBC’s department of family practice, shared her concerns about private, for-profit companies operating telehealth services.
Daily Hive
UBC Okanagan medical students join provincial initiative to help
UBCO medical student Alex Monaghan and SMP student Brian Hayes were interviewed about joining a provincial initiative matching UBC medical students with frontline workers in need of extra assistance, donating PPE and connecting families.
Castanet
Learning from disasters: Nepal copes with coronavirus pandemic 5 years after earthquake
UBC anthropology professor Sara Shneiderman and geography professor Philippe Le Billon in the school of public policy and global affairs co-wrote about Nepal’s experience coping with the current crisis five years after the 2015 major earthquakes. They say that vulnerabilities not only challenge communities but also generate complex approaches to anticipating and mitigating systemic disruptions.
The Conversation
New book by former Stephen Harper advisor hopes to change opioid discussion
Benjamin Perrin, a UBC professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, spoke about his new book on overdose crisis in Canada. “I’m hopeful that it will be a contribution to changing our national debate in Canada on our drug policy,” he said.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Calgary Herald
Take the Master of Educational Technology graduate program online
UBC is offering a 100 per cent online-based master of educational technology program to educate professionals in the use and impact of digital learning technologies.
Georgia Straight