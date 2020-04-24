Learning from disasters: Nepal copes with coronavirus pandemic 5 years after earthquake

UBC anthropology professor Sara Shneiderman and geography professor Philippe Le Billon in the school of public policy and global affairs co-wrote about Nepal’s experience coping with the current crisis five years after the 2015 major earthquakes. They say that vulnerabilities not only challenge communities but also generate complex approaches to anticipating and mitigating systemic disruptions.

The Conversation