UBC In The News
Pacific Ocean 'blobs' will escalate loss of fish stocks, study says
A new study co-authored by William Cheung, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, predicts by 2050, the large warm water masses similar to the “blobs” measured off the West Coast could double the loss of important Pacific fish stocks.
CBC, Yahoo
Chinese officials angry with Jason Kenney for supporting pro-democracy friend arrested in Hong Kong
UBC political scientist Yves Tiberghien and Paul Evans gave comments about Kenney and Champagne’s remarks about the mass arrest of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong.
National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Windsor Star, Star Phoenix, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal, Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
COVID-19 has rats on the move
Kaylee Byers, a PhD student of zoology at UBC, commented on rat activities in the Downtown Eastside and how rats can pose health risks.
The Tyee
Three ways to make coronavirus drugs in a hurry
Scientific American mentioned UBC molecular biologist Josef Penninger for his blockage strategy on the cellular docking site that the virus uses.
Scientific American
About 20% of people in recent survey said they wouldn't take COVID-19 vaccine
A new survey in collaboration with UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor suggests that some people wouldn’t get vaccinated even if that option became available.
CBC
Stay active, be kind among at-home learning tips from UBC Okanagan professors during COVID-19 pandemic
UBCO’s school of education is offering some guidelines to help support learning at home. Education professors Margaret Macintyre Latta, Stephen Berg, Christopher Martin, Sabre Cherkowski and John-Tyler Binfet were quoted.
Global
Retail apocalypse? B.C. stores don't know if shoppers will return
Kate White, a professor of marketing and behavioural science at the UBC Sauder School of Business, predicts ordering things online rather than going to a physical store will stick around for the long term.
CTV
Canada could soon conduct 60,000 COVID-19 tests per day as provinces consider relaxing restrictions
Peter Phillips, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, commented on the rising capacity for COVID-19 tests and the inadequate funding from the federal government.
National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Windsor Star, Star Phoenix, Calgary Herald, Regina Leader-Post, Edmonton Journal, Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
Coping with COVID-19 outbreak
Fairchild TV interviewed UBC psychology professor Nancy Sin about her study on people’s thoughts, feelings and behaviours related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Fairchild TV (10:48 mark)
Preparing the province for antibody testing
Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, discussed antibody testing for COVID-19 infection.
CKNW Mornings with Simi
Saving the planet
UBC forestry professor Stephen Sheppard spoke about climate action at the neighbourhood scale during the pandemic.
CKNW Jill Bennett Show (8:45 mark)
Canada’s housing system is cracking under the crisis
Kevin Milligan, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, says despite the unprecedented shock of COVID-19, the economy can handle rent and mortgage deferrals where the deferred payments are expected to be made up at some point in the future.
The Tyee
UBC ranked top Canadian university
Times Higher Education has released its 2020 impact rankings and UBC was ranked the top Canadian university for meeting UN sustainable development goals.
Times Higher Education, Irish Times, The National (UAE), Education News Canada, Daily Hive, Georgia Straight, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver Is Awesome, North Shore News, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Tri-City News
Med students helping fill gaps across the Island
More than 60 UBC medical students are volunteering on Vancouver Island to boost health care efforts in local communities. Bruce Wright, UBC’s regional associate dean of faculty of medicine, was quoted.
Victoria News