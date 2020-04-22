UBC In The News
What if we responded to climate change like we have to coronavirus?
Jiaying Zhao, a professor in UBC’s psychology department and in the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, shared why it’s hard for us to respond to climate change with the same urgency of COVID-19.
Elle
Canadians can support Nova Scotia even with physical distancing. Here’s how
Christine Korol, an adjunct professor in UBC’s department of psychology, shared ways to support families of victims amid the absence of public gatherings, and said one of the most helpful things we can do is ask about the person they’ve lost.
Global
Canadians share why they did or didn’t remove a parent from a care home
Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine at UBC’s faculty of medicine, commented on bringing parents home from care facilities and how that may not be a good option for families.
Huffington Post (US), Huffington Post (Canada)
Better late than never? What to expect from COVID-19 modelling — if Manitoba ever reveals it
CBC spoke to UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs about disease modelling and the challenges of estimating the numbers on a real-time basis.
CBC
Should I be concerned about the outbreak at the meat-packing plant? Your COVID-19 questions answered
Siyun Wang, a food safety engineering professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, commented on the risk of contracting COVID-19 from the meat processed by an infected worker and said the virus is passed through person-to-person contact.
CBC, Yahoo, MSN
How teachers can help students being abused at home during COVID-19
Wendy Carr, a professor of teaching at UBC’s faculty of education who specializes in youth mental health literacy education, has created an online support tool to help educators to identify and report suspected child abuse.
CTV, Castanet
B.C. expanding availability of COVID-19 testing
Peter Phillips, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, says broader testing is critical for the province to begin reopening schools and businesses and B.C. has the capacity to do better.
Globe and Mail
Oil sector collapse has dire long-term consequences: UBC prof
Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about the price of the U.S. oil prices falling below zero amid the pandemic and said some production facilities may never re-open, leaving even more people out of work.
News 1130
Don’t worry, you’ll (probably) stop yelling at your TV after the pandemic
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor was quoted, “for most people, this will be a short-term germ aversion. And then in the weeks to months afterward, life will sort of return to whatever normal is waiting for us.”
News 1130
The search for a COVID-19 treatment
Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease specialist and clinical pediatrics professor at UBC, spoke about the clinical trials to test the effectiveness of three existing drugs in treating COVID-19 patients and said Canada’s contribution is lagging compared to other countries.
The Tyee
Politicians appeal to our sense of fairness in the battle against COVID-19
Judy Illes, a UBC professor of neurology and director of Neuroethics Canada, and Max Cameron, acting director of UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, wrote about how politicians are playing a crucial role in the fight against COVID-19 by appealing to our sense of fairness.
The Conversation
Short Stories of Hope aim to give Langley students sense of community while apart
Santa Ono, UBC president and vice chancellor, was among the many people who have submitted a video to the Short Stories of Hope initiative by two Langley teachers to help students through social-isolation.
News 1130
Animal care in research labs continues, despite the pandemic
Matthew Ramsey, director of university affairs, says the welfare of research animals remains a priority, and UBC’s animal research facilities are considered crucial services, with qualified staff available to maintain animal welfare.
University Affairs