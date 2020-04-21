Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Webinar: UBC experts offer tips for parents during COVID-19 Science, Health & Technology

COVID-19 is posing new challenges for families navigating the complexities of living, working and learning from home.

With more time spent at home together, some families are struggling with the “new normal” of daily life, structuring their day while balancing work and children, home schooling and healthy relationships.

Join UBC experts Marina Milner-Bolotin, associate professor in the department of curriculum and pedagogy, and Robyn Pitman, lecturer in the department of sociology, as they offer practical tools and an empathetic guide for stressed out parents.

This alumni UBC webinar is open to media and the public.

Panelists:

Marina Milner-Bolotin

Associate Professor, Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy, UBC Faculty of Education

Robyn Pitman

Lecturer, Department of Sociology, UBC Faculty of Arts

Registered Clinical Counsellor and Registered Marriage and Family Therapist

Moderator:

Duncan McCue

Adjunct Professor, UBC School of Journalism

Date/Time:

Wednesday, April 22, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. PDT

Registration:

Available online here. Space is limited and registration is required. A recording of the webcast will be available here ASAP following the event.