UBC In The News
Urban forests and the transformation of cities
CNBC featured UBC’s Forest Sciences Centre and interviewed forestry professor Cecil Konijnendijk about integrating urban forestry into development to make cities livable and adaptable to climate change.
CNBC (5:32 mark)
The evolution of evolution, under human influence
The Sunday Edition spoke to UBC theoretical biologist Sarah Otto about how humans are speeding up evolution, and not necessarily to our benefit.
CBC Sunday Edition
The new cringeworthy
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor says those who might have already had obsessive-compulsive tendencies might become germaphobes but for most people, COVID-19 will be a short-term germ aversion.
The Atlantic
How early-career scientists are coping with COVID-19 challenges and fears
Science Magazine interviewed Daphne Ling, a UBC PhD student in neuroscience, about strategies she has found helpful when coping with coronavirus-related challenges, stressors and worries.
Science Magazine
Why some people are ditching shampoo during COVID-19
Katie Beleznay and Harvey Lui, professors in UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, and UBC chemistry professor Jay Wickenden commented on ditching shampoo and conditioner and opting for water or natural alternatives during COVID-19.
CBC
Meet the Newfoundlander leading Canada's COVID-19 clinical trials
CBC interviewed Srinivas Murthy, UBC clinical pediatrics professor and co-chair of the World Health Organization’s clinical research committee on COVID-19, about the drug trials and different aspects of the pandemic from the perspective of global health.
CBC
B.C. farmers retool their offerings to sell more locally
Hannah Wittman, a professor and academic director of the UBC Centre for Sustainable Food Systems, says we need to build a resilient, regional food system and the government needs to provide economic support to farmers and to make sure they have access to their labour in times of crisis.
Globe and Mail
COVID-19: B.C. homeowners advised to prepare for wildfires
UBC forestry professor Lori Daniels stressed the importance of being “fire smart” and to be prepared for smoke in the environment during this year’s wildfire season in B.C.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
COVID-19: B.C. eyes potentially starting to ease extraordinary restrictions in mid-May
UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs was quoted about easing COVID-19 restrictions gradually.
Vancouver Sun, Calgary Herald
Outside investigation demanded after COVID-19 races through prison in B.C.
Debra Parkes, a UBC professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, gave comments about an inmate’s death after contracting COVID-19 in the Mission Institution.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Calgary Herald, MSN
UBC speech scientist breaks down the threat of 'speaking moistly'
Bryan Gick, a speech scientist with UBC Language Sciences, discussed why “speaking moistly” needs to be taken seriously.
Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Tri-City News
UBC entrepreneurs developing decontamination ovens for medical masks
UBC venture Barrelwise, part of the hatch accelerator program, is creating a decontamination oven for disinfecting the respirator masks.
Daily Hive
UBCO researching impact of COVID-19 on travel restrictions
UBC engineering professor Mahmudur Fatmi is conducting an online survey to understand the impact of COVID-19 on travel restrictions and examine out-of-home and in-home activities, such as going out on errands, going on a road trip or alternatively, cancelling plans to travel locally or abroad.
Castanet, Daily Courier
Making face shields with 3D printer
UBCO’s school of engineering and Makerspace UBCO have partnered with the Okanagan Regional Library and Interior Health to develop 3D printed, medical-grade face shields for front-line health care workers. UBCO engineering professor Ray Taheri and the facility manager Cortnee Chulo were interviewed.
Daily Courier
Earth Day at 50: A look to the past offers hope for the planet’s future
Philippe Tortell, a professor and head of UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, wrote about how Earth Day helped catalyze legislative changes to take action against climate change.
The Conversation