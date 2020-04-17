UBC In The News
How the mass planting of trees could transform our cities and tackle air pollution
CNBC interviewed UBC forestry professor Cecil Konijnendijk about integrating urban forestry into development to make cities livable and adapt to climate change.
CNBC
B.C. government outlines virtual education options for parents to support emotional well-being of students
Kimberly Schonert-Reichl, a UBC education professor and director of UBC’s Human Early Learning Partnership, has documented how enhancing children’s social and emotional health can improve learning outcomes.
Georgia Straight
Is it ethically okay to get food delivered right now?
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor says shopping for a two-week supply is reasonable und unlikely to threaten the supply chain. Even panic-buying at its worst simply created short-term shortages in stores which were replenished fairly quickly.
Atlantic
How the COVID-19 pandemic will change the way we live
Kate White, a behavioural scientist at the Sauder School of Business, says habits we have adapted during COVID-19 will likely linger post-pandemic.
Discover
Injection of 'decoy proteins' could stop the coronavirus infecting cells within the body, scientists say
Daily Mail highlighted research led by UBC Life Sciences Institute director Josef Penninger that found a trial drug that effectively blocks early stages of COVID-19 in engineered human tissue.
Daily Mail
Most in B.C. think they're great at physical distancing but critical of others, survey suggests
Media interviewed Azim Shariff, a professor of social psychology at UBC, about the psychology of getting people to stay home and using the power of social norms as a reinforcement tool.
CBC, CKNW Jill Bennett Show
Collaborative effort in Kelowna creating face shields for frontline health workers
UBCO’s school of engineering and Makerspace UBCO have partnered with the Okanagan Regional Library and Interior Health to develop 3D printed, medical-grade face shields for front-line health care workers. UBCO engineering professor Ray Taheri and the facility manager Cortnee Chulo were interviewed.
Global, Castanet
COVID-19: Your sexual health questions, answered
Lori Brotto, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynecology and Canada Research Chair in women’s sexual health, answered questions about safe sex practices and maintaining good sexual health during COVID-19.
CTV
COVID-19: Here's what's happened so far this month
The Weather Network quoted Mohsen Sadatsafavi, a professor at UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, about reaching a maintenance phase of the COVID-19 response.
Weather Network
What science is telling us about COVID-19, from deadly spikes to brain seizures
Mahyar Etminan, epidemiologist, drug safety expert and professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, was quoted about the use of acetaminophen and ibuprofen to reduce fever.
Toronto Sun, Ottawa Sun, Montreal Gazette, Winnipeg Sun, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun
Trump's decision to pull WHO funding a call for Canadians to get involved: observers
UBC Institute of Asian Research’s director emeritus Yves Tiberghien commented on Trump’s decision to halt funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of COVID-19.
Business in Vancouver
Wuhan reopening provides Vancouver with a view of what post-COVID life may look like
Yves Tiberghien, director emeritus at UBC’s Institute of Asian Research, gave comments about the official reopening of Wuhan.
Business in Vancouver
B.C. food industry workers are heroes—but will it be for more than one day?
Anubhav Singh, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, spoke about the importance and implications of deeming the B.C. food industry an essential service.
BC Business
COVID-19 shining a spotlight on the Downtown Eastside
The Lynda Steele Show interviewed Benjamin Perrin, a UBC professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, about the impact of COVID-19 on the Downtown Eastside and overdose.
CKNW Lynda Steele Show
Firefighters facing additional challenges from COVID-19
Dean of UBC faculty of forestry John Innes spoke about some extra challenges that might be presented in this forest fire season.
CFAX 1070 Adam Stirling
Here are some wealth equality measures COVID-19 may spur
The Tyee interviewed Kevin Milligan, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, about strengthening the rights of employees and ramping up domestic production capacity for essential supplies.
The Tyee
Men and COVID-19: The hidden story
John Izzo, an adjunct professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine and co-founder of The Men’s Initiative, discussed why more men are dying of COVID-19 and how this crisis impacts men socially.
Vancouver Sun, The Province
Coronavirus: Post-secondary students call for federal aid as survey reveals financial struggles
Global highlighted a survey by Undergraduates of Canadian Research-Intensive Universities that showed gaps in post-secondary student support during COVID-19 and interviewed union chair Cristina Ilnitchi, vice-president of external affairs of the Alma Mater Society.
Global
Earth Day 2020: Sustainability experts pick their favourite green buildings in Vancouver
Georgia Straight mentioned UBC’s Brock Commons Tallwood House as one of the environmentally friendly buildings in Vancouver.
Georgia Straight
North Vancouver teen becomes a TikTok quarantine star … in Italy
Media featured UBC marketing student Natasha Nock for gaining more than 400,000 followers on TikTok with posts that show her learning to speak Italian.
North Shore News, Vancouver is Awesome