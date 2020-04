Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Men and COVID-19: The hidden story

John Izzo, an adjunct professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine and co-founder of The Men’s Initiative, discussed why more men are dying of COVID-19 and how this crisis impacts men socially.