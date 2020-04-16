UBC In The News
How can we be sustainable post-COVID-19?
BBC mentioned a collaborative study by UBC that looked at individual lifestyle choices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
BBC
Do babies cry in different languages?
The New York Times quoted Janet Werker, a developmental psychology professor at UBC, in an article about newborns’ first sounds.
New York Times (subscription)
Arctic shipping growth continues
UBC political science professor Michael Byers commented on the increased bulk carrier traffic in the Arctic.
Vancouver Courier, North Shore News, Times Colonist
BEAT19 crowd-sourcing study jump starts data collection for research to find effective treatments in battle against COVID-19
Erica Frank, a UBC professor and Canada Research Chair in preventive medicine and population health, said people-powered research can move faster than traditional approaches and bring together new insights from different areas of expertise to solve a massive global health problem.
Yahoo
'Too soon to let our guard down': How Canada has avoided a surge of COVID-19 cases in hospitals
Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease specialist and clinical pediatrics professor at UBC, says today’s data reflects what happened a couple of weeks ago and a surge of COVID-19 cases could still happen in Canada due to the unpredictable way in which they arise.
CBC, Yahoo
B.C.’s registered psychologists offering free mental health support during coronavirus pandemic
UBCO psychology professor Lesley Lutes was interviewed about a free telephone-based support program for any B.C. resident experiencing stress, anxiety or uncertainty related to COVID-19. The program is offered by the province in collaboration with UBCO and B.C. Psychological Association.
Global, Castanet
Care homes grapple with COVID-19
CTV spoke to Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine at UBC’s faculty of medicine, about seniors and long-term care homes battling COVID-19.
CTV
Vancouver experiences reduced air pollution amid COVID-19 pandemic
Kai Chan, a professor at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, commented on the substantial improvement in air quality and predicted that it’ll go back to the way it was upon recovery of economic activity.
News 1130
B.C. venues well placed to play host should NHL season resume
Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was quoted about the flattened curve and the economic benefit of testing athletes and team personnel.
National Post, Toronto Sun, Winnipeg Sun, Regina Leader-Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Canadian emergency rooms seeing fewer patients amid pandemic
Michael Curry, a UBC clinical medicine professor and an emergency physician at the Fraser Health Authority, said his jurisdiction’s 11 hospitals are seeing as many as 1,000 fewer patients a day in their emergency rooms during COVID-19.
Star Phoenix, Regina Leader-Post, MSN
Keeping Stanley Park car free permanently
Joseph Dahmen, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, wrote about closing Stanley Park to traffic permanently.
Vancouver Sun, The Province
UBC students collect and distribute PPE's to hospitals
A group of UBC medical students is working to collect personal protective equipment for hospital staff and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. Kenneth Chow, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of dentistry, and medical student Kevin Fan were interviewed.
CityNews at 6