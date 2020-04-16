UBC In The News

How can we be sustainable post-COVID-19?

BBC mentioned a collaborative study by UBC that looked at individual lifestyle choices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Do babies cry in different languages?

The New York Times quoted Janet Werker, a developmental psychology professor at UBC, in an article about newborns’ first sounds.
Arctic shipping growth continues

UBC political science professor Michael Byers commented on the increased bulk carrier traffic in the Arctic.
BEAT19 crowd-sourcing study jump starts data collection for research to find effective treatments in battle against COVID-19

Erica Frank, a UBC professor and Canada Research Chair in preventive medicine and population health, said people-powered research can move faster than traditional approaches and bring together new insights from different areas of expertise to solve a massive global health problem.
'Too soon to let our guard down': How Canada has avoided a surge of COVID-19 cases in hospitals

Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease specialist and clinical pediatrics professor at UBC, says today’s data reflects what happened a couple of weeks ago and a surge of COVID-19 cases could still happen in Canada due to the unpredictable way in which they arise.
B.C.’s registered psychologists offering free mental health support during coronavirus pandemic

UBCO psychology professor Lesley Lutes was interviewed about a free telephone-based support program for any B.C. resident experiencing stress, anxiety or uncertainty related to COVID-19. The program is offered by the province in collaboration with UBCO and B.C. Psychological Association.
Care homes grapple with COVID-19

CTV spoke to Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine at UBC’s faculty of medicine, about seniors and long-term care homes battling COVID-19.
Vancouver experiences reduced air pollution amid COVID-19 pandemic

Kai Chan, a professor at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, commented on the substantial improvement in air quality and predicted that it’ll go back to the way it was upon recovery of economic activity.
B.C. venues well placed to play host should NHL season resume

Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was quoted about the flattened curve and the economic benefit of testing athletes and team personnel.
Canadian emergency rooms seeing fewer patients amid pandemic

Michael Curry, a UBC clinical medicine professor and an emergency physician at the Fraser Health Authority, said his jurisdiction’s 11 hospitals are seeing as many as 1,000 fewer patients a day in their emergency rooms during COVID-19.
Keeping Stanley Park car free permanently

Joseph Dahmen, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, wrote about closing Stanley Park to traffic permanently.
UBC students collect and distribute PPE's to hospitals

A group of UBC medical students is working to collect personal protective equipment for hospital staff and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. Kenneth Chow, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of dentistry, and medical student Kevin Fan were interviewed.
