UBC In The News
Goldie Hawn on her rise to fame in Hollywood: 'I was unsettled'
Media mentioned a UBC study on the effectiveness of MindUP, an organization co-developed by Hollywood actress Goldie Hawn to promote children’s well-being and mental health.
Fox News, The Guardian
What happens at this level is really, really cool
Research 2 Reality interviewed Douglas Bonn and Sarah Burke, researchers at the Stewart Blusson Quantum Matter Institute at UBC, about properties of materials that emerge at low temperatures and the stability that allows them to probe nanostructures.
Research 2 Reality
Going digital: Healthcare adapting to industry changes
Financial Post highlighted a UBC study that suggested cannabis may be helping Canadians cope with the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder and mentioned senior author M-J Milloy, a cannabis science professor at UBC.
Financial Post
A window into the lives of resident killer whales
UBC Marine Mammal Research Unit and the Hakai Institute are studying the foraging behaviours of resident killer whales.
Hakai Magazine
If you’re reading this, you’re probably over-exfoliating
Refinery 29 spoke to Monica Li, a clinical instructor at UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, about the types of exfoliators and how often one should exfoliate.
Refinery 29, MSN (UK)
‘A dangerous road’: Coastal GasLink pays to kill wolves in endangered caribou habitat in B.C. interior
David Silver, chair in business and professional ethics at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says the protection of animals and ecosystems and the development of the economy are all important values. Whether or not killing wolves is an ethically defensible outcome depends on how the decision was made and whether it was made by democratically elected, informed representatives.
The Narwhal
Early testing helps Canada's British Columbia fight coronavirus, cases elsewhere soar
Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was quoted about B.C.’s success in flattening the curve of coronavirus infections.
Reuters (US) via New York Times (subscription), Yahoo (US), Daily Mail, Reuters (India), Reuters (Canada), National Post
Generation C has nowhere to turn
The Atlantic mentioned UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor about how disasters tend to amplify existing disadvantages and quoted him about post-traumatic stress disorder that arose after the SARS outbreak.
Atlantic
COVID-19 could make this year’s wildfire season more dangerous
Christopher Carlsten, head of respiratory medicine at UBC’s school of population and public health, was mentioned about the risk of wildfire and how it could merge with COVID-19 to cause breathing problems.
Popular Science
Smokers may be at higher risk of severe COVID-19 infections: Study
A UBC study led by Janice Leung at the UBC Centre for Heart Lung Innovation shows that smokers and individuals with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease have a higher level of an enzyme that is the entry point for the COVID-19 virus.
Business Insider (India), Yahoo (India), The Tribune, Hindustan Times, Economic Times, Business Standard
Germ-zapping robots: Your COVID-19 questions answered
Michael Curry, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, answered questions about the coronavirus and explained that two variables will impact how return phases are carried out: antibody testing and a vaccine.
CBC, CBC National, Yahoo
B.C. could be reaching the 'maintenance phase' of its COVID-19 pandemic. Here's what that means
CBC spoke to UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs, social psychologist Azim Shariff, and Mohsen Sadatsafavi, a UBC pharmaceutical sciences professor, about reaching a “maintenance phase” of the COVID-19 response.
CBC, Yahoo
Biodiversity loss and wildlife trade are making pandemics like COVID-19 more likely, experts say
Kai Chan, a professor at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, was quoted about the prevalence of wet markets in South Asia where fresh meat, fish, produce and other perishable goods are sold.
CBC
B.C. hospitals taking part in massive WHO COVID-19 treatment study
CBC interviewed Srinivas Murthy, UBC clinical pediatrics professor and a principal investigator of the Canadian treatments for the COVID-19 trial, about the World Health Organization’s Solidarity Trial which aims to determine which drugs prove effective in treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
CBC
Helping seniors stay active and connected amid COVID-19
Joanie Sims-Gould, a professor in UBC’s department of family practice, discussed the importance of active living among seniors and shared some tips on how older people can stay active at home.
Global
COVID-19 models released by governments are ‘not a crystal ball’, says Canadian math professor
Daniel Coombs, a professor in UBC’s department of mathematics, emphasized that the COVID-19 projection models are just scenarios, not predictions, and the models at this point don’t have the degree of precision going forward because there’s uncertainty about how social distancing will be taken up or how it will continue.
Global
Coronavirus: Are call centre employees from Canada’s banks allowed to work from home?
Mark Thompson, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about bank call centre workers being asked to work from offices. He said no matter how many precautions employers may take, they’re still taking a chance and posing a risk to both employees and the public at large by keeping workplaces open.
Global
Warmer weather won't have big impact on slowing COVID-19: experts
Ken Denike, a UBC professor emeritus of geography, noted that there is some evidence that our physiological response to warmer climates may play a role in COVID-19 spread. UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs added that among factors affecting the seasonality of the flu are variations of people’s immune systems.
Denike: CTV, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Coombs: Vancouver Sun, The Province
Human testing for Vancouver-developed COVID-19 antibody drug could start by July
AbCellera, founded by Carl Hansen at UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories, announced that human testing for its antibody drug could start as soon as July.
CTV
Rats! COVID-19 is bringing another problem to Canadian streets
Kaylee Byers, a PhD student of zoology at UBC who specifically studies rat movement, gave comments about the usual distance rats travel and said with fewer food resources they will move further and change behaviour.
CTV
New Normal: Will COVID-19 mark the death of the handshake?
UBC sociology professor Amy Hanser shared her opinion on handshakes and predicted that people will be happy to go back to normal once social distancing restrictions are lifted and connect through touching.
CTV
Hunt is on for drugs that hit COVID-19 where it’s most vulnerable
The Globe and Mail quoted UBC Life Sciences Institute director Josef Penninger and UBC clinical pediatrics professor Srinivas Murthy about the trial drugs to block the COVID-19 virus. “Even in this chaos it’s important that we don’t put aside the things that have always helped us: science-driven clinical studies,” said Penninger.
Globe and Mail
Canadian doctor once posted to Beijing ignored by Ottawa after offering help with COVID-19 response
Srinivas Murthy, UBC clinical pediatrics professor, says Canada doesn’t specifically need a foreign public health agency because we can rely on the World Health Organization, which is a very reputable, very strong organization that has capacity.
Globe and Mail
More 'leadership and coordination' needed for home-based learning, expert says
Charles Ungerleider, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of educational studies, spoke about the need for a more coherent approach and consistencies in home-based learning.
News 1130
B.C. engineer designs personal hands-free door opener to protect essential workers
The Star highlighted a device developed by UBCO engineering professor Ray Taheri which allows the user to open doors hands-free, protecting front-line workers in the fight against COVID-19 from the virus infection.
The Star (subscription)
Losing millions with no relief in sight, Vancouver leads Canadian transit agencies in announcing ‘profound’ service cut plans
UBC architecture and landscape architecture professor Patrick Condon was quoted about the wide-ranging impacts of COVID-19 on demand for public transit.
The Star (subscription)
You may be immune to COVID-19 and don’t know it
Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on serological testing and said it could be valuable in economic terms since it could verify people to go back to work, however it would be of secondary importance and testing for the active virus is still more important.
Business in Vancouver
Coronavirus: Where to donate and how to help Canada's most vulnerable
Maclean’s quoted Roger Wong, a UBC clinical professor in geriatric medicine, about the importance of protecting seniors from COVID-19 and offering social support.
Maclean’s
Social distancing success influenced by politics, location
UBC medical geographer Ken Denike discussed multiple factors that can impact social distancing.
Yahoo (Canada)
COVID-19: Learning in the time of a pandemic
UBC education professor Marina Milner-Bolotin gave comments about in-person interaction in education and the limit of online learning.
Vancouver Sun, The Province
COVID-19 restrictions eased in some countries, but life not returning to normal
Mohsen Sadatsafavi, an epidemiologist in UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, says it’s premature to be thinking about lifting COVID-19 restrictions because the parameters of the disease’s spread aren’t fully understood, and it would require agility, efficiency and proper co-ordination.
Vancouver Sun
The multi-pronged search for the Holy Grail of the pandemic: a vaccine
University Affairs mentioned Wilfred Jefferies, a professor at UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories, about his research team that is working to develop a high-performance COVID-19 vaccine.
University Affairs
In outbreaks some health workers bolt. How B.C. is trying to prevent it
Judy Illes, a neurology professor and Canada Research Chair in neuroethics at UBC, spoke about the importance of supporting health-care workers and ensuring them to feel safe to speak to the ethics of what they are facing.
The Tyee
It’s a risky time for people with substance use issues
Lindsey Richardson, a professor in the UBC department of sociology and a research scientist at BCCDC, discussed the dangers of substance use during the pandemic and shared concerns around physical distancing and self-isolation requirements forcing more people to use drugs alone, which increases their risk of overdosing.
The Tyee
Extreme opinion affects virus
New UBCO research led by mathematical biology professor Rebecca Tyson suggests that polarized and extreme opinions can impact the spread or growth of a pandemic.
Castanet
The importance of relations between politicians and scientists
UBC academics Adam Ford, Cole Burton, Jiaying Zhao, Mary A De Vera and Stephanie Waterman wrote about building links between the scientific and political spheres in Canada.
The Conversation
B.C. authors share strategies, thoughts on reading through a pandemic
CBC’s On The Coast interviewed UBC creative writing lecturer Kevin Chong about his book The Plague, which explores infectious disease and quarantine in our contemporary age of social justice and rising inequity.
CBC On The Coast
UBC baseball coach Pritchett says MLB teams won't have as much intel as usual but will handle amateur draft just fine
The Province interviewed UBC Thunderbirds head coach Chris Pritchett about the upcoming Major League Baseball amateur draft.
The Province
Crucial questions about Canada's opioid crisis continue to linger
Winnipeg Free Press featured a book written by Benjamin Perrin, a UBC professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, about the overdose crisis and those affected by opioids.
Winnipeg Free Press