UBC In The News
The sudden urgency of online academic conferences
University Affairs mentioned a UBC case study that looked at carbon emissions associated with business-related air travel.
University Affairs
The super-corals of the Red Sea
BBC spoke to Sara Cannon, a PhD candidate in UBC’s department of geography and the Institute for Oceans and Fisheries, about how the Red Sea corals can potentially save reefs in other parts of the world.
BBC
Coughing ‘attacks’ may be prosecuted as terrorism in war on coronavirus
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor gave comments about people using COVID-19 as a threat by coughing on those around them or contaminating merchandise at stores, and said they fall into two categories: engaging in stress-induced antisocial behavior or having more sinister motivations, including a desire to be agents of chaos.
Washington Post
Coronavirus takes deadly toll on Canada's nursing homes
Roger Wong, a UBC clinical professor in geriatric medicine, was quoted about the vulnerability of residents in nursing homes and long-term care facilities to COVID-19, and the effect of frequent visitors and workers from outside inadvertently transmitting the infection.
Reuters via New York Times (subscription)
Pollution made COVID-19 worse. Now, lockdowns are clearing the air.
Christopher Carlsten, head of respiratory medicine at UBC’s school of population and public health, says even temporarily cleaner air can help flatten the curve of the pandemic, easing the burden on health care systems by reducing the number of people who experience severe COVID-19 symptoms.
National Geographic
With boats stuck in harbour because of COVID-19, will fish bounce back?
Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on the benefit of involuntary fisheries closure on fish stocks and appearance of smaller fish on the ocean surface due to the decrease in the number of fishing boats.
Smithsonian Magazine
Canada's plan for COVID-19 international aid just beginning, minister says
Lisa Sundstrom, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, says $159.5 million in COVID-19 foreign aid is a tiny sum but it will contribute to containing the global health crisis and can help Canada avoid future outbreaks.
CBC
Over 60% of COVID-19 cases are cured in British Columbia
UBC academics commented on the importance of screening for a Radio Canada article. Pharmaceutical sciences professor Mohsen Sadatsafavi says the death toll is a more reliable indicator of the spread since it is not affected by the number of tests performed. Infectious diseases expert Peter Phillips recommends testing all suspected cases to find out the full extent of the epidemic.
Radio Canada
Canada's 'colourblind' coronavirus data could leave officials blind to racial inequities
News 1130 spoke to Farah Shroff, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about collecting ethnic or racial data related to COVID-19. “Data showing one group as disproportionately affected by the pandemic can be harmful if presented without context,” she said.
News 1130
COVID-19 drugs trials start Thursday
Clinical trials on a drug to block the COVID-19 virus led by UBC Life Sciences Institute director Josef Penninger will begin today at 10 centres in Europe. UBC journalism professor Mary Lynn Young was mentioned.
Business in Vancouver, Vancouver Courier, North Shore News, Times Colonist, Castanet
Canadians who don't qualify for CERB, other COVID-19 support fear falling through cracks
Kevin Milligan, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, outlined several reasons why the federal government may have chosen not to adopt a very expensive universal basic income and said the government should defend its actions and “should be pressed to do so with the highest clarity.”
Huffington Post, Globe and Mail
British Columbians turn to faith in face of coronavirus pandemic
Mornings with Simi show interviewed Inderjeet Singh, a Sikh chaplain at UBC, about how the Sikh religion is adapting to the COVID-19 crisis.
CKNW Mornings, Global
How can extreme opinions impact pandemic responses?
Rebecca Tyson, a mathematical biology professor at UBCO, was interviewed about her study on how attitudes can spread disease, and discussed the link between opinion and behaviour.
CFAX 1070 Adam Stirling
Nature beckons? Proceed with extreme caution
The Tyee mentioned UBC health psychologists Nancy Sin and Anita DeLongis who are using surveys and daily diaries to study how people are coping with COVID-19. “Exercising and spending time in nature can help reduce stress and improve your mood,” Sin said.
The Tyee
We’re proving remote work is possible. That’s good news for people with disabilities
Giovanni Gallipoli, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, and Timothy Stainton, a professor at the UBC school of social work, spoke about how the shift to remote working and online education driven by the pandemic could bring a new wave of opportunities for people with disabilities.
The Tyee
Removing seniors from care homes is not the solution to COVID-19
Roger Wong, executive associate dean of education and a clinical professor of geriatric medicine at UBC’s faculty of medicine, wrote about seniors in care homes.
Globe and Mail
West Vancouver student collecting uplifting art and cards for care home residents
UBC student Lauren Gill is looking for drawings, artwork and messages of hope that will be donated to the caregivers and residents of long-term care facilities on the North Shore.
North Shore News