Webinar: UBC-led study gives hope for COVID-19 treatment

Scientists around the world, including Canada, are working tirelessly on the development and testing of new treatments and vaccines to help contain the current outbreak of COVID-19.
Among them is UBC’s Dr. Josef Penninger. He is the senior scientist leading an international research team that has found a trial drug which effectively blocks the cellular door that the novel coronavirus uses to infect its hosts. The team’s findings hold promise for a treatment capable of stopping early infection of COVID-19. Read more about his research here.
Join Dr. Penninger for a live Q&A to learn more about this cutting-edge research and the hope it offers in the global fight against COVID-19.
This webinar is open to media and the public.
Moderator:
Mary Lynn Young
Associate Professor, UBC School of Journalism
Co-founder, The Conversation Canada
Date/Time:
Wednesday, April 8, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. PDT
Registration:
Available online here. Space is limited and registration is required. A recording of the webcast will be available ASAP.