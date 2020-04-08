Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Webinar: UBC-led study gives hope for COVID-19 treatment Media Advisories

Scientists around the world, including Canada, are working tirelessly on the development and testing of new treatments and vaccines to help contain the current outbreak of COVID-19.

Among them is UBC’s Dr. Josef Penninger. He is the senior scientist leading an international research team that has found a trial drug which effectively blocks the cellular door that the novel coronavirus uses to infect its hosts. The team’s findings hold promise for a treatment capable of stopping early infection of COVID-19. Read more about his research here.

Join Dr. Penninger for a live Q&A to learn more about this cutting-edge research and the hope it offers in the global fight against COVID-19.

This webinar is open to media and the public.

Moderator:

Mary Lynn Young

Associate Professor, UBC School of Journalism

Co-founder, The Conversation Canada

Date/Time:

Wednesday, April 8, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. PDT

Registration:

Available online here. Space is limited and registration is required. A recording of the webcast will be available ASAP.