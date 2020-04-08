Dr Josef Penninger

Dr Josef Penninger. Credit: Paul Joseph/UBC

Webinar: UBC-led study gives hope for COVID-19 treatment

Apr 8, 2020    |   For more information, contact Thandi Fletcher

Scientists around the world, including Canada, are working tirelessly on the development and testing of new treatments and vaccines to help contain the current outbreak of COVID-19.

Among them is UBC’s Dr. Josef Penninger. He is the senior scientist leading an international research team that has found a trial drug which effectively blocks the cellular door that the novel coronavirus uses to infect its hosts. The team’s findings hold promise for a treatment capable of stopping early infection of COVID-19. Read more about his research here.

Join Dr. Penninger for a live Q&A to learn more about this cutting-edge research and the hope it offers in the global fight against COVID-19.

This webinar is open to media and the public.

Moderator:

Mary Lynn Young
Associate Professor, UBC School of Journalism
Co-founder, The Conversation Canada

Date/Time:

Wednesday, April 8, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. PDT

Registration:

Available online here. Space is limited and registration is required. A recording of the webcast will be available ASAP.

Thandi Fletcher
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-2234
Cel: 604-868-0896
Email: thandi.fletcher@ubc.ca