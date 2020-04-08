UBC In The News
Coronavirus takes deadly toll on Canada's nursing homes
Reuters quoted Roger Wong, a UBC clinical professor in geriatric medicine, about the vulnerability of residents in nursing homes and long-term care facilities to COVID-19, and the effect of frequent visitors and workers from outside inadvertently transmitting the infection.
Reuters (US) via Yahoo (US), Reuters (UK), Daily Mail, Yahoo (UK), Today, Reuters (Canada), National Post, Ottawa Citizen
Trying to get hired amid the pandemic? Here are some tips
Marc-David L. Seidel, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about landing a job during the global crisis and said the key aspect is identifying needs and creatively matching your hidden skill set.
CNBC
Answering your COVID-19 questions
CBC interviewed Deborah Money, a UBC professor in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology and the school of population and public health, about the use of face masks during the COVID-19 outbreak.
CBC (36:05 mark)
Ontario conducting less than 3,000 COVID-19 tests despite daily capacity of 13,000
Peter Phillips, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, was quoted in a Global story about the shortage of COVID-19 testing.
Global
'The lights are on': B.C. doctors urge public to seek medical care
Barbara Gobis, director of the Pharmacists Clinic at UBC, pointed out those most at risk of life-threatening COVID-19 complications could be those not getting the medical maintenance they need, and delaying medical treatment could lead to more common and serious health issues in the weeks and months ahead.
CTV
The birth of a pandemic: How COVID-19 went from Wuhan to Toronto
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor says the public messaging communicating the seriousness of the situation is going to ramp up the anxiety for people who are already suffering from high levels of anxiety, and the message to motivate one group creates excessive anxiety in another group.
National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Windsor Star
Farmers on remote island fight food insecurity with their flock
Hannah Wittman, academic director of the Centre for Sustainable Food Systems at UBC Farm and professor in the faculty of land and food systems, defined the difference between food security and food sovereignty. Food security measures the extent to which food is available, stable and nutritious, whereas food sovereignty refers to the ability of local peoples to control their own food systems, prioritizing equity and sustainability.
National Observer
Quarantine nation: Inside the lockdown that will change Canada forever
Maclean’s quoted UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor about the psychological fallout of a pandemic. “We’re seeing a combination of altruism and xenophobia. People are tribalistic in nature and so they’ll reach out to other people in their own communities, while also maintaining xenophobic attitudes,” he said.
Maclean’s
How to make decisions in a pandemic
UBC bioethicist Rana Ahmad explained people can struggle weighing what seems right for themselves and what seems right for the province, and COVID-19 is forcing us to take a step back from our individual mindsets and recognize that we’re closely linked to our neighbours.
The Tyee
International students In Canada navigate pandemic without their families
Huffington Post interviewed UBC history student Sheryl Tak about her decision to stay in Canada during the pandemic.
Huffington Post
Kevin Chong wrote a novel about Vancouver in a plague. Then it came true
The Tyee featured UBC creative writing lecturer Kevin Chong’s book The Plague, which explores infectious disease and quarantine in our contemporary age of social justice and rising inequity.
The Tyee