UBC In The News

Coronavirus takes deadly toll on Canada's nursing homes

Reuters quoted Roger Wong, a UBC clinical professor in geriatric medicine, about the vulnerability of residents in nursing homes and long-term care facilities to COVID-19, and the effect of frequent visitors and workers from outside inadvertently transmitting the infection.
Trying to get hired amid the pandemic? Here are some tips

Marc-David L. Seidel, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about landing a job during the global crisis and said the key aspect is identifying needs and creatively matching your hidden skill set.
Answering your COVID-19 questions

CBC interviewed Deborah Money, a UBC professor in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology and the school of population and public health, about the use of face masks during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Ontario conducting less than 3,000 COVID-19 tests despite daily capacity of 13,000

Peter Phillips, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, was quoted in a Global story about the shortage of COVID-19 testing.
'The lights are on': B.C. doctors urge public to seek medical care

Barbara Gobis, director of the Pharmacists Clinic at UBC, pointed out those most at risk of life-threatening COVID-19 complications could be those not getting the medical maintenance they need, and delaying medical treatment could lead to more common and serious health issues in the weeks and months ahead.
The birth of a pandemic: How COVID-19 went from Wuhan to Toronto

UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor says the public messaging communicating the seriousness of the situation is going to ramp up the anxiety for people who are already suffering from high levels of anxiety, and the message to motivate one group creates excessive anxiety in another group.
Farmers on remote island fight food insecurity with their flock

Hannah Wittman, academic director of the Centre for Sustainable Food Systems at UBC Farm and professor in the faculty of land and food systems, defined the difference between food security and food sovereignty. Food security measures the extent to which food is available, stable and nutritious, whereas food sovereignty refers to the ability of local peoples to control their own food systems, prioritizing equity and sustainability.
Quarantine nation: Inside the lockdown that will change Canada forever

Maclean’s quoted UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor about the psychological fallout of a pandemic. “We’re seeing a combination of altruism and xenophobia. People are tribalistic in nature and so they’ll reach out to other people in their own communities, while also maintaining xenophobic attitudes,” he said.
How to make decisions in a pandemic

UBC bioethicist Rana Ahmad explained people can struggle weighing what seems right for themselves and what seems right for the province, and COVID-19 is forcing us to take a step back from our individual mindsets and recognize that we’re closely linked to our neighbours.
International students In Canada navigate pandemic without their families

Huffington Post interviewed UBC history student Sheryl Tak about her decision to stay in Canada during the pandemic.
Kevin Chong wrote a novel about Vancouver in a plague. Then it came true

The Tyee featured UBC creative writing lecturer Kevin Chong’s book The Plague, which explores infectious disease and quarantine in our contemporary age of social justice and rising inequity.
