UBC experts on 2020 U.S. presidential election

Apr 8, 2020    |   For more information, contact Erik Rolfsen

Bernie Sanders has ended his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in the U.S., leaving incumbent Donald Trump and former vice-president Joe Biden to run for the presidency in November. UBC experts are available to comment.

Alan Jacobs
Professor, Department of Political Science
Cell: 778-378-9543
Email: alan.jacobs@ubc.ca

  • U.S. politics, U.S. public policy

Richard Johnston
Professor, Department of Political Science
Cell: 778-387-3425
Email: richard.johnston@ubc.ca

  • U.S. elections, public opinion

*available after 12 p.m.

Paul Quirk
Professor, Department of Political Science
Email: paul.quirk@ubc.ca

  • U.S. politics, presidency, U.S. elections

*availability may be limited

