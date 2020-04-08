UBC experts on 2020 U.S. presidential election

Bernie Sanders has ended his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in the U.S., leaving incumbent Donald Trump and former vice-president Joe Biden to run for the presidency in November. UBC experts are available to comment.
Alan Jacobs
Professor, Department of Political Science
Cell: 778-378-9543
Email: alan.jacobs@ubc.ca
- U.S. politics, U.S. public policy
Richard Johnston
Professor, Department of Political Science
Cell: 778-387-3425
Email: richard.johnston@ubc.ca
- U.S. elections, public opinion
*available after 12 p.m.
Paul Quirk
Professor, Department of Political Science
Email: paul.quirk@ubc.ca
- U.S. politics, presidency, U.S. elections
*availability may be limited