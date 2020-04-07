UBC In The News
Magic mushrooms to treat depression? COMPASS Pathways pushes forward with U.S. patent for psilocybin therapy
UBC psychedelics researcher Kenneth Tupper was quoted about the clinical and scientific approach to the substances in psychedelic plants.
Georgia Straight
U.S. children with coronavirus are less hard hit than adults, first data shows
Srinivas Murthy, UBC clinical pediatrics professor commented on a study that suggests many children have mild or undetected cases of COVID-19 and could be spreading the virus to others in their families and communities.
New York Times (subscription)
Experts do not recommend using soap to wash vegetables and fruits
Siyun Wang, a professor of food safety engineering at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, discussed what the consumers or businesses need to be aware of when it comes to buying, preparing and handling food during COVID-19.
Ming Pao (Youtube)
Pandemic experts put 'least weight' on recovery stats, look to hospitalizations
UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs says he would put the least weight on the recovery rate and pay more attention to the numbers of people in the hospital and intensive care units, and the numbers of deaths.
The Canadian Press via CTV, Yahoo, MSN, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Times Colonist, Daily Courier
B.C. epidemiologist warns not to get complacent over coronavirus as Easter approaches
Stephen Hoption Cann, an epidemiologist at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about the positive changes to B.C.’s numbers of reported COVID-19 cases and said if people see positive signs, they may think we’ve done enough but we’re really not at that stage yet.
Global, CKNW Mornings
Coronavirus: How rapid testing kits could lead to more targeted screenings
Peter Phillips, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, says given the ongoing community spread, we need to be testing aggressively and not restrict testing to patients who are sick or health-care workers.
Global
British PM moved to intensive care
CTV interviewed Kurt Huebner, a professor at the UBC Institute for European Studies, about British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s deteriorating health condition and foreign secretary Dominic Raab stepping up to run the country.
CTV
Despite the biggest deficit since the Second World War, Canada can afford this crisis
Kevin Milligan, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, fully supports the government’s emergency spending measures but says the “emergency” part is the critical part, as Canada cannot be paying $2,000 a month forever.
Globe and Mail
For the generation shaped by coronavirus, life may never fully return to ‘normal'
UBC clinical psychology professor Steven Taylor wrote in the Guardian about the psychological effects of a pandemic.
Guardian
UBC graduate student advocates for summer tuition waiver
UBCO PhD student Rina Garcia Chua is asking for summer tuition to be waived for graduate students due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Matt Ramsey, director of university affairs at UBC, said the university is working with faculty supervisors and students to support alternative means for the graduate students to continue their scholarly development.
CBC
Building a better mask
Castanet featured VO2 Master, a startup co-founded by UBCO computer science alumnus Peter O’Brien, which is now manufacturing reusable respirators for front-line workers, providing filtering ability that is better than the N95 medical-grade face masks.
Castanet