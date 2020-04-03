UBC In The News

New study from UBC researcher outlines pathway toward blocking COVID-19 virus

Research led by UBC Life Sciences Institute director Josef Penninger, found a trial drug that effectively blocks early stages of COVID-19 in engineered human tissue.
The shockingly recent history of people actually washing their hands

Peter Ward, a UBC professor emeritus of history, was quoted about the history of hygiene and handwashing.
Is quarantine giving you acne? How to keep your skin happy indoors

Katie Beleznay, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, says we are out of our normal routines, which can have an influence on our skin.
Researchers look at humidity as a weapon in the fight against airborne viruses

Karen Bartlett, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on the effect humidity levels can have on the human body’s natural infection-fighting functions and said proper hydration is necessary to ensure health.
UBC med students organize protective-gear donations for front-line COVID-19 workers

A group of UBC medical students is working to collect personal protective equipment for hospital staff and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. Kenneth Chow, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of dentistry, was interviewed.
Models show how to ease back into normal life after pandemic

CTV interviewed Guy Dumont, a UBC electrical and computer engineering professor, about a potential roadmap to ease social gathering restrictions without risking new outbreaks.
Fear, anxiety, loneliness natural amid coronavirus crisis, but letting them linger is a dangerous game

News 1130 quoted UBC psychologist and happiness researcher Elizabeth Dunn about COVID-19 resetting our expectations about what life can entail and finding opportunities for safe social connection.
Next 'critical' two weeks will reveal whether B.C.'s distancing measures are working: experts

UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs discussed pandemic growth and control in B.C.
