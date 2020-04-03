UBC In The News
New study from UBC researcher outlines pathway toward blocking COVID-19 virus
Research led by UBC Life Sciences Institute director Josef Penninger, found a trial drug that effectively blocks early stages of COVID-19 in engineered human tissue.
The Scientist Magazine, Outlook India, CBC, Yahoo, MSN, Georgia Straight, Kelowna Now
The shockingly recent history of people actually washing their hands
Peter Ward, a UBC professor emeritus of history, was quoted about the history of hygiene and handwashing.
Popular Mechanics
Is quarantine giving you acne? How to keep your skin happy indoors
Katie Beleznay, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, says we are out of our normal routines, which can have an influence on our skin.
Refinery 29
Researchers look at humidity as a weapon in the fight against airborne viruses
Karen Bartlett, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on the effect humidity levels can have on the human body’s natural infection-fighting functions and said proper hydration is necessary to ensure health.
The Canadian Press via National Post, CTV, Yahoo, MSN, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Times Colonist, Castanet, Daily Courier
UBC med students organize protective-gear donations for front-line COVID-19 workers
A group of UBC medical students is working to collect personal protective equipment for hospital staff and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. Kenneth Chow, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of dentistry, was interviewed.
Global
Models show how to ease back into normal life after pandemic
CTV interviewed Guy Dumont, a UBC electrical and computer engineering professor, about a potential roadmap to ease social gathering restrictions without risking new outbreaks.
CTV
Fear, anxiety, loneliness natural amid coronavirus crisis, but letting them linger is a dangerous game
News 1130 quoted UBC psychologist and happiness researcher Elizabeth Dunn about COVID-19 resetting our expectations about what life can entail and finding opportunities for safe social connection.
News 1130
Next 'critical' two weeks will reveal whether B.C.'s distancing measures are working: experts
UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs discussed pandemic growth and control in B.C.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province