UBC In The News
Trump changes tune
Nino Pagliccia, a retired researcher on Canada-Cuba collaborative projects at UBC, gave comments about the ex-Venezuelan general surrendering to the U.S. after drug indictment, and the drug-trafficking in Latin America.
Sputnik International Critical Hour (15:35 mark)
How air pollution makes the coronavirus so much more dangerous
The Huffington Post quoted Michael Brauer, a UBC respiratory and environmental health professor at the school of population and public health, about the benefits of cleaner air to “flatten the curve” of the pandemic, reducing the number of patients requiring hospitalization at any one time.
Huffington Post (US)
Why we waited so long to take the coronavirus seriously
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor was interviewed about why the Americans were slow to grasp the scale of the outbreak and the evolutionary explanation behind it.
Huffington Post (US)
One will live, one will die: How Canada is preparing for tough coronavirus choices
Judy Illes, a neurology professor and Canada Research Chair in neuroethics at UBC, spoke about pandemic ethics and the framework used by Canadian health care systems.
Global
Comparing coronavirus responses: What did Canada and the U.S. do differently?
Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on the differences between how the pandemic is unfolding in Canada and the U.S., such as co-ordination on quarantine measures and closures from one province to the next, and increased testing for coronavirus.
Global, MSN
Are they partying or panicking? Generation Z responds to criticism over lack of social distancing
Jiaying Zhao, a professor in UBC’s department of psychology, says anxiety might be a defining trait of Gen Z, and not knowing much about COVID-19 could lead to anxiety for teens and young adults.
The Star (subscription)
How to stay positive in self-isolation
The Big Story interviewed UBC psychologist and happiness researcher Elizabeth Dunn about COVID-19 resetting our expectations about what life can entail and finding opportunities for safe social connection.
The Big Story via CityNews, News 1130 (03:10 mark)
B.C. will prescribe heroin alternatives to slow overdoses and COVID-19 exposure
Vice mentioned an op-ed written by UBC professors Thomas Kerr, in the department of medicine, and M-J Milloy, in cannabis science, calling out the difference in responses to COVID-19 and the opioid overdose crisis.
Vice
The worst time for food banks to raise barriers to food
Jennifer Black, a professor in UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, wrote about Greater Vancouver Food Bank’s new registration process raising barriers for those in the greatest need to access food, especially during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Province