UBC In The News
Zero Hour: There’s no stopping climate change, but how bad it gets is still up to you
Rolling Stone cited a study co-authored by Justin Ritchie, a UBC postdoctoral research fellow at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, that examined emissions projections and the future of climate change.
Rolling Stone
Book review: UBC professor's 5 Rules for Tomorrow's Cities a timely look at the changing face of urban environments
The Vancouver Sun reviewed UBC architecture and landscape architecture professor Patrick Condon’s new book, which looks at ways of designing and planning cities in the midst of globalization, sustainability demands and other challenges.
Vancouver Sun
How to survive pandemic reentry
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor was quoted about the fear that could last beyond the extent of the pandemic, saying for some people crowds signal danger, particularly for people who are frightened of being infected.
Atlantic
'I'm phobic of debt': Small business owners not in love with federal government's emergency loans
Even interest-free debt such as a CEBA loan cannot support all businesses, comments Werner Antweiler, a professor with the Sauder School of Business. He adds that for restaurants and other businesses, lost revenue cannot be recovered.
CBC
Mobilizing scientists in the COVID 19 fight, riding the COVID wave, NASA's space salad and Escobar's hippos are restoring an ecosystem
CBC’s Quirks & Quarks interviewed UBC psychology professor Nancy Sin, who’s conducting a survey on people’s thoughts, feelings and behaviours related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
CBC Quirks & Quarks (22:50 mark)
65% of reported COVID-19 cases in Canada related to community transmission: latest data
Stephen A. Hoption Cann, a clinical professor of medicine, was quoted in a Global article on what community cases mean.
Global
How safe is takeout?
Siyun Wang, a food safety engineering professor at UBC’s land and food systems faculty, was interviewed about the safety of takeout and delivery food during the pandemic.
CTV National
Health system races to make contingency plans as front-line workers are sidelined by coronavirus
Roger Wong, executive associate dean of education in UBC’s medical faculty, says this year’s class of medical students will graduate in May. He added that students in all years are stepping up as volunteers to support the response to COVID-19.
Globe and Mail
The road ahead: After the lockdown, the question confronting the government will be how to rebuild the economy
Kevin Milligan, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, commented on the advantage of layered benefits programs over one big payment, and the low interest rate.
Globe and Mail, Globe and Mail
Symptomatic Canadians arriving home from abroad cannot take taxis, ride-sharing cars or public transit home
Patrick Condon, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture with an expertise in mass transit, predicts the ride-hailing and taxi industry will be “roaring back” eventually at the expense of transit when the pandemic wanes.
Globe and Mail
Astrologers navigate the tricky waters of COVID-19
The Globe and Mail quoted UBC psychology professor Nancy Sin about people turning to astrology in times of crisis.
Globe and Mail
How an Edmonton curling tournament became a hotspot for the COVID-19 outbreak in Canada
UBC adjunct professor of medical geography Tom Koch cautioned about blaming doctors for not knowing about a virus which, at that point, not even infectious disease specialists fully understood. He said the virus has fooled us from the start.
National Post
Canadian hospitals to start enrolling patients in global COVID-19 drug trials
The Star spoke to Srinivas Murthy, UBC clinical pediatrics professor and infectious disease and critical care specialist, about an unprecedented global collaboration to test potential treatments for COVID-19.
The Star
‘Tiny acts of solidarity’ are bridging our social distance. Can they last?
UBC sociology professor Amy Hanser says the real challenge for social distancing measures is determining when they can be relaxed and ensuring that people wait that long.
The Star (subscription)
COVID-19: B.C. burning ban aims to improve air quality, reduce impact of virus
Respiratory medicine professor Christopher Carlsten and Sauder professor Werner Antweiler commented on the importance of air quality in reducing the impact of the coronavirus.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
COVID-19: B.C. government preps for added risks of wildfire season
Pollution from wildfires was an issue even before COVID-19, says UBC respiratory medicine professor Christopher Carlsten in a Postmedia interview. The article noted that research shows poor air quality increases the risk of respiratory viral infections.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
What the new 75% wage subsidy means for B.C. businesses
Mark Thompson, professor emeritus in organizational behaviour and human resources at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, thinks the new federal subsidy for small businesses could work.
Business in Vancouver
UBC researchers get another $2.3 million for COVID-19 research
Five UBC research teams are receiving $2.3 million from the federal government for projects to rapidly detect, neutralize, manage and reduce the transmission of the coronavirus. Other teams at UBC received $2.8 million in federal funds earlier in March.
Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome
UBC Med students organize protective equipment donation drive
UBC medical students and faculty from UBC’s division of infectious diseases are organizing a donation drive by gathering surgical masks, N95 masks, gowns, gloves and eyewear donated from medical and dental clinics, labs, and businesses that don’t need them. Ian Malnis, a third-year UBC medical student, was interviewed.
Daily Hive
UBC profs suggest stuck-at-home reading list
Professors from UBC’s English and creative writing departments have a few suggestions for reading lists for people staying home.
Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome
To help flatten the curve, let’s clean our air
UBC medicine professor Michael Brauer, Christopher Carlsten and Sarah Henderson wrote about actions we can take to eliminate air pollution and reduce health risks.
Globe and Mail
Indigenous communities and COVID-19: The virus may not discriminate, but responses to it do
Dallas Hunt, a professor of Indigenous literature in UBC’s department of English, co-wrote about the inadequate efforts made by the government to address the proliferation of disease within the Indigenous communities.
Globe and Mail
Staying happy while staying home: Lessons from occupational therapy
Skye Barbic and Catherine Backman, professors in UBC’s department of occupational science and occupational therapy, shared practices that will help to maintain function, health and well-being while staying at home.
The Province
Medical students to become first residents in new northern medical residency program
CBC highlighted UBC medical graduates who will soon be joining a residency program in the North.
CBC
UBC researchers stranded in Peru worry about missing repatriation window
CTV reported on three UBC researchers awaiting fights out of Peru.
CTV