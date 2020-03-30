Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on COVID-19 Media Advisories

UBC experts are available for comment on the COVID-19 outbreak and various topics related to the outbreak. Interviews will be conducted by phone or Skype/Facetime only in order to practice effective social distancing.

For the latest updated information on UBC’s response, please visit ubc.ca. Information on the latest confirmed cases in B.C. and globally is available here.

Please note that many of our researchers are busy at the frontlines of the COVID-19 response and may not be able to accommodate all media interviews. We are doing our best to assist with as many requests as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Areas of expertise

Air pollution

Michael Brauer

Professor, UBC School of Population and Public Health

Email: michael.brauer@ubc.ca

Interactions of COVID-19 with air pollution; impact of economic slowdown on air pollution due to COVID-19; impacts of COVID-19 on low income countries, especially related to lack of hand-washing access

Dr. Christopher Carlsten

Physician; Professor and Head of Respiratory Medicine, Department of Medicine

Email: christopher.carlsten@ubc.ca

Respiratory and immunological health effects of inhaled environmental and occupational exposures

Naomi Zimmerman

Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering

Email:

Email: nzimmerman@mech.ubc.ca
Tel: 604-822-9433

Reductions in transportation-related emissions due to COVID-19

Impact of economic slowdown due to COVID-19 on air pollution

*Not available Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons

Business and economics

Werner Antweiler

Associate Professor and Chair in International Trade Policy, UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-822-8484

Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

Supply chain disruptions and resilience; international trade repercussions; energy and natural resources

James Brander

Asia Pacific Professor in International Business and Public Policy, UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: james.brander@sauder.ubc.ca

Economic impact of COVID-19

Harish Krishnan

Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: harish.krishnan@sauder.ubc.ca

supply chain management, supply chain coordination

*unavailable Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon

Kevin Milligan

Professor, Vancouver School of Economics

Email: kevin.milligan@ubc.ca

Impact of COVID-19 on fiscal policy, tax policy, and labour market issues

Mahesh Nagarajan

Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Cell: 213-479-3498

Cell: 213-479-3498
Email: mahesh.nagarajan@sauder.ubc.ca

supply chains, health care operations

Mark Thompson

Professor Emeritus in Organizational Behaviour and Human Resources, UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-263-6008

Cell: 604-418-6275

Email: mrkthompson39@gmail.com

Impact of COVID-19 on the labour market

Education

Marina Milner-Bolotin

Associate Professor, Faculty of Education

Email: marina.milner-bolotin@ubc.ca

Impact of indefinite school closures

Michelle Stack

Associate Professor, Faculty of Education

Tel: 778-329-7572

Cell: 604-369-7572

Email: michelle.stack@ubc.ca

Equity, education and COVID-19

Students facing racism and closure of borders

Continuation of hot lunch programs for students facing food insecurity

Food and nutrition

Siyun Wang

Associate Professor, Faculty of Land and Food Systems

Tel: 604-827-1734

Tel: 604-827-1734
Email: siyun.wang@ubc.ca

Food safety, food systems, foodborne disease

Mathematics and disease modelling

Daniel Coombs

Professor, Department of Mathematics and Institute of Applied Mathematics

Email: coombs@math.ubc.ca

Mathematical models of pandemic growth and control

Guy Dumont

Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Email: guyd@ece.ubc.ca

Feedback-based modelling for COVID-19

Mohsen Sadatsafavi

Associate Professor, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

Email: mohsen.sadatsafavi@ubc.ca

Cell: 778-319-5658

Epidemiology, health economics, disease modelling

Medical and public health

Dr. Katie Beleznay

Dermatologist; Clinical Instructor, Department of Dermatology and Skin Science

Email: kbeleznay@gmail.com

Dry skin and irritation due to increased hand-washing to prevent transmission of COVID-19

Mariana Brussoni

Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: mbrussoni@bcchr.ubc.ca

Going outside and benefits of outdoor play for children during COVID-19

Stephen Hoption Cann

Clinical Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: hoption.cann@ubc.ca

Infectious diseases and the pathophysiology of fever in infectious diseases

Dr. Michael Curry

Emergency Room Physician; Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine

Email: michael.curry@ubc.ca

Emergency medicine; coronavirus

Ken Denike

Assistant Professor Emeritus, Department of Geography

Tel: 604-899-0564

Email: ubcken@gmail.com

epidemiology of COVID-19, geographic factors in China, spatial analysis in China

Mary De Vera

Assistant Professor, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

Email: mdevera@mail.ubc.ca

COVID-19 and rheumatic diseases

Advice for parents with autoimmune disease

Dr. Judy Illes

Professor of Neurology and Canada Research Chair in Neuroethics, Division of Neurology

Email: jilles@mail.ubc.ca

Balancing the benefits and risks of reaching out to help people in need, such as people who are vulnerable (older people, exhausted and isolated people, and children).

Triage and resource allocation of medical supplies and instruments, such as ventilators, futile care, etc.

Tom Koch

Adjunct Professor, Department of Geography

Email: tomkoch@kochworks.com

Factors that promote or inhibit the spread of disease

Preparing for pandemics (Globe op-ed)

Mahyar Etminan

Associate Professor, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences

Email: etminanm@mail.ubc.ca

Drug safety scientist; COVID-19 and ibuprofen (Advil) drug safety

Dr. Deborah Money

Professor, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology

Email: Please contact Reyhana Heatherington to arrange interviews at reyhana.heatherington@ubc.ca

Infectious disease expert

COVID-19 and pregnancy

Seniors and older adults

Heather McKay

Professor, Departments of Orthopaedics and Family Practice, and the Centre for Hip Health and Mobility

Email: Please contact Rebecca Collett to arrange interviews at rebecca.collett@hiphealth.ca or 647-773–9034

Resources and support for older adults to healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic

The importance of staying active and socially connected while isolated at home

Joanie Sims-Gould

Associate Professor, Department of Family Practice, and the Centre for Hip Health and Mobility

Email: Please contact Rebecca Collett to arrange interviews at rebecca.collett@hiphealth.ca or 647-773-9034

Supporting isolated community-dwelling older adults during COVID-19 pandemic

Resources and support for older adults to keep healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Roger Wong

Clinical Professor, Division of Geriatric Medicine

Email: Please contact Reyhana Heatherington to arrange interviews at reyhana.heatherington@ubc.ca

Protecting seniors from COVID-19

Supporting seniors during the COVID-19 outbreak

Treatment and vaccine development

Brett Finlay

Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories

Email: bfinlay@msl.ubc.ca

Led the development of vaccines during the 2003 SARS outbreak

Horacio Bach

Adjunct Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, UBC Faculty of Medicine

Tel: 604-727-9719

Email: hbach@mail.ubc.ca

Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to design antibodies that neutralize and block the entrance of the virus into cells

Artem Cherkasov

Professor, Department of Urologic Sciences, UBC Faculty of Medicine

Email: acherkasov@prostatecentre.com

Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to study COVID-19

Using “deep docking”—a virtual screening protocol enabled by artificial intelligence— to identify compounds that could potentially inhibit the main enzyme critical to helping the novel coronavirus to survive

Eric Jan

Professor, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, UBC Faculty of Medicine

Email: ej@mail.ubc.ca

Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to study COVID-19

Working to identify protein targets of SARS and MERS coronavirus proteases to block their ability to function, thereby inhibiting infection

Jeffrey Joy

Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, UBC Faculty of Medicine

Email: jjoy@cfenet.ubc.ca

Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to study the genomic evolution of the novel coronavirus

Dr. Richard Lester

Physician; Associate Professor in Global Health, Division of Infectious Diseases

Email: rlester@mail.ubc.ca

Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to determine the potential for a mobile virtual health care app, called WelTel, to help people who are self-isolating to prevent transmission of COVID-19

Dr. Srinivas Murthy

Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics; Investigator and pediatrician at BC Children’s Hospital

Email: srinivas.murthy@cw.bc.ca

Pediatric infectious disease expert

WHO global research and innovation forum participant, supporting the international response to COVID-19

Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding for a study on how best to treat COVID-19

Dr. Josef Penninger

Director, Life Sciences Institute; Professor, Department of Medical Genetics; Canada 150 Chair in Functional Genetics

Email: Please contact Bethany Becker to arrange interviews at bethany.becker@ubc.ca

Identified a crucial SARS receptor that helps explain how and why SARS coronavirus infection causes lung failure

Developed a promising therapeutic agent that prevents lung failure in SARS coronavirus and acute respiratory distress syndrome in an animal model and preliminary human trials

Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding on an international study performing a clinical trial on patients who have tested positive for COVID-19

Dr. James Russell

Physician; Professor, Department of Medicine; Principal Investigator at the Centre for Heart Lung Innovation (HLI) at St. Paul’s Hospital

Email: Jim.Russell@hli.ubc.ca

Critical care, cardiovascular/cardiac condition and COVID-19 risk; cardiac injury due to COVID-19

Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to study efficacy and safety of re-purposing a class of drugs (called ARBs) commonly prescribed to treat high blood pressure to improve outcomes for patients with COVID-19

Psychology and mental health

Anita DeLongis

Professor, Department of Psychology

Email: adelongis@psych.ubc.ca

Phone: 604-822-3527

psychological impact, mental health, coping, social support, empathic responding

*available afternoons and evenings only

Yue Qian

Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology

Email: yue.qian@ubc.ca

Recipient of CIHR funding to study human experiences and mental health consequences of quarantine

*limited availability

Nancy Sin

Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology

Email: nsin@psych.ubc.ca

connections between stress and health, coping, emotions

Steven Taylor

Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Department of Psychiatry

Email: steven.taylor@ubc.ca

Health anxiety (hypochondriasis); author of “The Psychology of Pandemics: Preparing for the next global outbreak of infectious disease”

Urban issues

Patrick Condon

Professor, School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture

Cell: 604-788-0747

Penny Gurstein

Professor, School of Community and Regional Planning

Email: penny.gurstein@ubc.ca