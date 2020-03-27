UBC In The News
Ancient lost continent has been discovered in Northern Canada
The Weather Network highlighted a UBC study that analyzed rock samples from Baffin Island and quoted the lead author Maya Kopylova, a professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences.
Weather Network
Why people are panic-buying toilet paper during the coronavirus crisis: Pandemic expert says a heightened sense of DISGUST at dirt and germs during outbreaks fuels the behaviour
Media interviewed UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor about panic buying toilet paper and what happens to our brains during a pandemic.
Daily Mail, Toronto Star’s This Matters
Researchers balancing scientific rigour with speed to find COVID-19 treatment
The Canadian Press interviewed UBC clinical pediatrics professor Srinivas Murthy about balancing scientific rigour with speed to provide COVID-19 treatments and cures.
The Canadian Press via CTV, National Post, National Observer, CityNews, Castanet
COVID-19: Financial support from governments, and questions from children
BC Today interviewed Kevin Milligan, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, to discuss financial support from governments, and UBC clinical pediatrics professor Srinivas Murthy to answer questions about COVID-19 from children.
CBC’s BC Today
'The education world has been turned upside down’: Online learning may reshape the classroom
Marina Milner-Bolotin, a professor in UBC’s department of curriculum and pedagogy, expects a steep increase in online learning to continue beyond the pandemic and says time away from school can also be an opportunity for children to research their interests and share them with parents.
Globe and Mail
COVID-19: B.C. bans resale of hoarded items, ramps up health order enforcement
Alexandra Flynn, a professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, says it makes sense for the province, not municipalities, to take the lead on emergency measures, in contrast to the situation in the United States.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Expert: B.C. 's decision to centralize power to fight COVID-19 necessary but likely unpopular
Business in Vancouver interviewed UBC Sauder School of Business professor Mahesh Nagarajan about B.C.’s decision to suspend state of emergency status issued by municipalities in favour of a centralized provincial state of emergency.
Business in Vancouver
COVID-19 a ‘double whammy’ for at-risk people with existing health conditions
Ingrid Söchting, a UBC clinical professor in the department of psychiatry, recommended different ways to stay calm and differentiate the voice of anxiety from the rational, reasoning voice during COVID-19 stress.
Huffington Post
Is It safe to take public transit during the coronavirus pandemic?
Kay Teschke, a professor emeritus at UBC’s school of population and public health, suggests changing travel routines to reduce coronavirus risk while commuting.
Huffington Post
COVID-19 highlights the urgency to expand the “safe supply” opioids machine model
Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about how MySafe, an opioid dispensing machine for approved patients, can not only prevent many deaths from opioid poisoning but also better protect the Downtown Eastside in the current COVID-19 crisis.
Daily Hive
UBC to hold virtual spring convocation ceremony
In response to the evolving nature of COVID-19, UBC made the decision to hold a virtual graduation ceremony online and postpone the in-person Spring 2020 Graduation ceremonies.
Daily Hive
Canadian swimmer Markus Thormeyer feels free and fast after coming out
Canadian swimmer and UBC environmental science student Markus Thormeyer shared his coming out story.
The Canadian Press via Yahoo, The Star (subscription), Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Times Colonist, Daily Courier