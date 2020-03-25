UBC In The News
The virus is causing a rethink of big academic conferences
The Tyee interviewed Simon Donner, a professor at UBC’s department of geography, about a case study he co-authored which addressed greenhouse gas emissions from business-related air travel.
The Tyee
The movement to preserve silence as a natural resource
Holli-Anne Passmore, a positive psychology researcher at UBCO, was quoted on the effect of nature on the way brains process visual and auditory information.
Vox
War on plastic takes a back seat in coronavirus crisis
The Wall Street Journal quoted Katherine White, a marketing professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about Starbucks temporarily banning reusable cups to help tackle the spread of COVID-19.
Wall Street Journal (subscription)
Professor: Pandemic will force the rich into hiding
Futurism featured UBC urban design professor Patrick Condon’s prediction on how our cities will become even more stratified by socioeconomic class post-pandemic.
Futurism
The evolution of hand-washing, explained by a historian
UBC history professor Peter Ward discussed the history of hygiene and handwashing, and how it has a lot to do with social acceptance.
Vox
COVID-19 poses a heightened threat in jails and prisons
Katherine McLeod, who studies health care in correctional facilities at UBC’s school of population and public health, says the coronavirus outbreak is a chance to step back and evaluate the cracks left by the criminal justice system and stop people from slipping through them.
WIRED
It takes a whole world to create a new virus, not just China
The Guardian highlighted a study co-written by Luke Bergmann, a professor in UBC’s department of geography, that looked at integrating health studies across species and methodologies influenced by the global political economy.
Guardian, Yahoo (UK)
No, I don't need xanax — I need a COVID-19 test
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor was interviewed about the younger generations who are concerned about the economic impact that COVID-19 is having on their lives.
CNN Money (Switzerland)
Medical students running errands for health-care workers and their families
The Canadian Press interviewed third-year UBC medicine student Vivian Tsang about a volunteer project that aims to support overstretched health-care workers during the outbreak.
The Canadian Press via National Post, CityNews, The Star (subscription), Yahoo, News 1130, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver is Awesome, Vancouver Courier, North Shore News, Times Colonist, Daily Courier
A fundamental shift: Nearly half of reported COVID-19 cases in Canada now from community spread
UBC clinical pediatrics professor Srinivas Murthy stressed the importance of social distancing and said if you can envision a world where we all stay in the same place, six feet away from everybody else for the next 14 days, then the virus would die itself out, the outbreak would end.
CBC
How aging increases vulnerability to COVID-19 and how pollution can make it worse
CBC’s Quirks & Quirks interviewed Chris Carlsten, head of respiratory medicine at UBC, about the effect of environmental exposures on our immune system.
CBC Quirks & Quarks
$2.3M given to 5 B.C. groups for novel coronavirus research
Five research teams at the UBC faculty of medicine are collectively receiving $2.3 million in federal funding for research to help tackle the COVID-19 outbreak.
CTV, Indo-Canadian Voice
COVID-19 on surfaces: UBC expert on safety of deliveries, groceries
Siyun Wang, a food safety engineering professor at UBC’s land and food systems faculty, says even though COVID-19 can survive on some surfaces for hours or even days, the risk is low compared to person-to-person contact.
CTV
'It has been interesting': Meet the B.C. sign language interpreter attracting attention across the country
CTV spoke to Nigel Howard, an American sign language interpreter and adjunct professor in UBC’s department of linguistics, about his role in the daily news conferences on the COVID-19 situation in B.C.
CTV
COVID-19: Pandemic puts sports in perspective for UBC Olympic hopeful Kieran Lumb
Media interviewed UBC Thunderbirds’ middle-distance runner Kieran Lumb and UBC kinesiology student and Canadian swimmer Emily Overholt, about how they are dealing with the postponed Olympics.
Lumb: National Post
Overholt: Daily Hive
Desperate airlines await bailout; Air Canada lays off 5,000
Tae Hoon Oum, a professor emeritus at the Sauder School of Business, gave comments about the airline industries.
Financial Post
COVID-19: Job losses mount in B.C. as coronavirus pandemic wreaks economic havoc
Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says there is no precedent in B.C.’s history for the kind of economic damage being done, and there is really no good economic model to work with to forecast the effects.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Edmonton Sun, Calgary Sun
Ibuprofen and COVID-19
Mahyar Etminan, an epidemiologist, drug safety expert and professor in the faculty of medicine, was interviewed about the rumours claiming ibuprofen should be avoided in COVID-19 patients.
CFAX 1070 Adam Stirling
Yes, COVID-19 is an economic crisis. But more important, it’s a public health emergency
James Brander, an economics professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says public health issue is first and foremost, and dealing with that might involve some short-term economic pain.
BC Business
COVID-19 and real estate: Video tours, 360-degree walk-throughs offer immersive alternative to open houses
Georgia Straight featured a Vancouver-based creative company founded by UBC graduate Ivan Chan, who puts together video tours and 360-degree virtual walk-throughs.
Georgia Straight
Burnaby renter fears forced apartment viewings amid COVID-19
UBC infectious diseases researcher Peter Phillips commented on apartment viewings during the pandemic.
Burnaby Now, Vancouver is Awesome
China and pandemics: Send questions for a video talk with a UBC expert
Salt Spring Forum will record a discussion with UBC author and professor of history Timothy Brook about China’s history related to pandemics.
The Tyee
‘Quiet kindness’ can bolster well-being during coronavirus pandemic
John-Tyler Binfet, a professor at the UBCO school of education, wrote about what it means to be kind and how kindness can be demonstrated.
The Conversation