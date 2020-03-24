UBC In The News
Fragment of lost continent discovered in Canada
Media highlighted a UBC study that analyzed rock samples from the Chidliak Kimberlite province and quoted the lead author Maya Kopylova, a professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences.
New York Post, FOX News, Newsweek, Independent, Yahoo (UK), Times of India, International Business Times (Singapore), CTV
Can you put a price on what it takes to get Canadians more physically active?
The Globe and Mail highlighted a study co-conducted by UBC which examined whether an app rewarding users with digital incentives for walking increased physical activity.
Globe and Mail
Could synthetic fish be a better catch of the day?
Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, says simply put, we are running out of fish and the situation is getting worse every year.
BBC, Yahoo (India)
Why we hoard: Fear at root of panic-buying, psychologists say
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor was quoted about psychological phenomena of pandemics.
San Diego Union-Tribune
Coronavirus: how Asian countries acted while the west dithered
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor commented on the challenge faced by the government when estimating the risk of a health threat.
The Guardian
Healthcare workers in Canada 'mentally prepare' for coronavirus
Al Jazeera interviewed UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor about the importance of public support for the healthcare professionals to respond efficiently.
Al Jazeera
Fine Canadians for ignoring COVID-19 orders or face consequences: doctor
Peter Phillips, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, says fines must become widespread as part of aggressive containment measures to prevent more illness.
The Canadian Press via Global, National Post, The Star (subscription), CityNews, Ottawa Citizen, News 1130, The Province, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Times Colonist, Victoria News, Castanet, Kelowna Now
Treatment for COVID-19: UBC professor among researchers looking for ways to help
UBC clinical pediatrics professor Srinivas Murthy is working to help governments and clinicians figure out how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Canadian Press via CTV, National Post, Yahoo, City News, Ottawa Citizen, News 1130, The Province, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Times Colonist, Castanet
No evidence to support danger of ibuprofen claims
Media interviewed Mahyar Etminan, epidemiologist, drug safety expert and professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, about COVID-19 myths and the controversy around ibuprofen.
Global (20:35 mark), CKNW Simi Sara Show, Indo-Canadian Voice, Georgia Straight
Rent freezes, eviction deferrals needed amid coronavirus fallout: experts
Thomas Davidoff, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, suggests the government institute a national rent freeze.
Global
Coronavirus: Will Canadians see more wildlife in their backyards as people self-isolate?
Global spoke to Adam Ford, Canada Research Chair in wildlife restoration ecology and a biology professor at UBC, about the effect of COVID-19 on wildlife.
Global
Strict COVID-19 shutdowns are in place in other provinces. Why not B.C.?
Anna Wolak, a UBC clinical professor of family medicine, and Annalee Yassi, a professor and Canada Research Chair at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about crowds of people that are not practicing social distancing.
Wolak: CTV
Yassi: The Star (subscription)
Emergency sitting of B.C. legislature to be ‘completely different’
UBC political science professor Richard Johnston commented on the unprecedented sitting of the B.C. legislature.
Globe and Mail
Happiness in the time of COVID? Maybe not, but we can try
UBC psychologist and happiness researcher Elizabeth Dunn discussed finding happiness in this time of COVID-19 and the importance of being connected with others.
Postmedia via Ottawa Citizen, Vancouver Sun, The Province, London Free Press
Spread of coronavirus puts squeeze on flow of freight
Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke about the effect COVID-19 will have on globalization.
Business in Vancouver
Closing time: B.C. businesses brace for the worst from pandemic
Kevin Milligan, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, gave comments about the “Great Depression-level” unemployment rates.
Business in Vancouver
How the pandemic is already slamming women’s shelters and transition houses
Marina Adshade, an instructor at the Vancouver School of Economics, was quoted about the growing need for shelters for women and families seeking refuge and supports amid COVID-19.
The Tyee
Five things to know about life with closed schools
The Tyee spoke to Cay Holbrook, a professor in UBC’s department of educational and counselling psychology and special education, about how to support the students’ learning at home and the overall impact during school closure.
The Tyee
How can a good business education benefit you and where should you get yours?
UBC Sauder School of Business was featured as a leading Canadian business school for 2020.
Newsweek