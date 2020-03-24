UBC In The News

Fragment of lost continent discovered in Canada

Media highlighted a UBC study that analyzed rock samples from the Chidliak Kimberlite province and quoted the lead author Maya Kopylova, a professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences.
Can you put a price on what it takes to get Canadians more physically active?

The Globe and Mail highlighted a study co-conducted by UBC which examined whether an app rewarding users with digital incentives for walking increased physical activity.
Could synthetic fish be a better catch of the day?

Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, says simply put, we are running out of fish and the situation is getting worse every year.
Why we hoard: Fear at root of panic-buying, psychologists say

UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor was quoted about psychological phenomena of pandemics.
Coronavirus: how Asian countries acted while the west dithered

UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor commented on the challenge faced by the government when estimating the risk of a health threat.
Healthcare workers in Canada 'mentally prepare' for coronavirus

Al Jazeera interviewed UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor about the importance of public support for the healthcare professionals to respond efficiently.
Fine Canadians for ignoring COVID-19 orders or face consequences: doctor

Peter Phillips, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, says fines must become widespread as part of aggressive containment measures to prevent more illness.
Treatment for COVID-19: UBC professor among researchers looking for ways to help

UBC clinical pediatrics professor Srinivas Murthy is working to help governments and clinicians figure out how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stressed about coronavirus? These UBC researchers want to hear from you

UBC health psychologists Nancy Sin and Anita DeLongis are conducting a survey which aims to collect information on people’s thoughts, feelings, and behaviours related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
No evidence to support danger of ibuprofen claims

Media interviewed Mahyar Etminan, epidemiologist, drug safety expert and professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, about COVID-19 myths and the controversy around ibuprofen.
Rent freezes, eviction deferrals needed amid coronavirus fallout: experts

Thomas Davidoff, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, suggests the government institute a national rent freeze.
Coronavirus: Will Canadians see more wildlife in their backyards as people self-isolate?

Global spoke to Adam Ford, Canada Research Chair in wildlife restoration ecology and a biology professor at UBC, about the effect of COVID-19 on wildlife.
Strict COVID-19 shutdowns are in place in other provinces. Why not B.C.?

Anna Wolak, a UBC clinical professor of family medicine, and Annalee Yassi, a professor and Canada Research Chair at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about crowds of people that are not practicing social distancing.
Emergency sitting of B.C. legislature to be ‘completely different’

UBC political science professor Richard Johnston commented on the unprecedented sitting of the B.C. legislature.
Happiness in the time of COVID? Maybe not, but we can try

UBC psychologist and happiness researcher Elizabeth Dunn discussed finding happiness in this time of COVID-19 and the importance of being connected with others.
Spread of coronavirus puts squeeze on flow of freight

Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke about the effect COVID-19 will have on globalization.
Closing time: B.C. businesses brace for the worst from pandemic

Kevin Milligan, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, gave comments about the “Great Depression-level” unemployment rates.
How the pandemic is already slamming women’s shelters and transition houses

Marina Adshade, an instructor at the Vancouver School of Economics, was quoted about the growing need for shelters for women and families seeking refuge and supports amid COVID-19.
Five things to know about life with closed schools

The Tyee spoke to Cay Holbrook, a professor in UBC’s department of educational and counselling psychology and special education, about how to support the students’ learning at home and the overall impact during school closure.
How can a good business education benefit you and where should you get yours?

UBC Sauder School of Business was featured as a leading Canadian business school for 2020.
