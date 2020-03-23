UBC In The News
Scientists in Canada discover that an ancient continent was larger than we thought
Media highlighted a UBC study that analyzed rock samples from the Chidliak Kimberlite province and quoted the lead author Maya Kopylova, a professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences.
CNN, BBC, Daily Mail, Daily Express, Sputnik
The world's happiest countries revealed
The 2020 World Happiness Report, co-edited by UBC emeritus professor John Helliwell, is out. Helliwell, with UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics, said a happy social environment is one where people feel a sense of belonging, where they trust and enjoy each other and their shared institutions.
Daily Mail
Multiple factors led to 2019 salmon die-off on south coast of Newfoundland and Labrador: report
The Telegram featured a study co-led by Anthony Farrell, chair in sustainable aquaculture at the UBC Centre for Aquaculture and Environmental Research, which looked at a combination of factors that led to the massive salmon die-off.
Telegram
‘Astronaut’ families stressed by straddling 2 worlds: China and Canada
The New York Times interviewed UBC students about their experience living in an “astronaut family,” where members of the family reside in different countries across the world. UBC geography professor emeritus David Ley was also quoted.
New York Times (subscription)
China kidnapped two Canadians. What will it take to free them?
Paul Evans, a UBC professor at the Liu Institute for Global Issues, says if we line up with the Americans fully on the Huawei decision and the techno-nationalist competition, it is hard seeing that working well for us striking bargains with China on the hostages.
Maclean’s
What the world's happiest country can teach us about surviving the coronavirus crisis
John Helliwell, a UBC professor emeritus at the Vancouver School of Economics, spoke about the importance of supporting each other and finding the best ways of dealing with COVID-19.
Huffington Post (US)
Coronavirus outbreak: More young adults hospitalized in the US
Christopher Carlsten, head of respiratory medicine at UBC, said younger people may feel more confident about their ability to withstand the virus, but that means there are a lot of young people in the community walking around with the infection.
Indian Express
UBC infectious disease expert says 'soft approach' not enough, public health efforts 'inadequate'
Peter Phillips, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, stressed the importance of testing, tracing and quarantining suspected cases of the virus to stop a mass spread of COVID-19 in Canada.
CBC, Yahoo, Global, Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald
Supermarkets limit product quantities all the time. Why didn't they do so at start of pandemic?
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor was interviewed about the logic behind panic buying.
CBC
Just 1 coronavirus case has been reported in the territories. Experts hope it stays that way
UBC adjunct professor of medical geography Tom Koch says viruses are hitchhikers: they’ll only go where we take them.
Global
UBC study to look at how people cope with coronavirus outbreak
Global highlighted a survey being conducted by UBC health psychologists Nancy Sin and Anita DeLongis, which aims to collect information on people’s thoughts, feelings, and behaviours related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Global
No concrete evidence ibuprofen makes COVID-19 worse: Canadian health experts
The Globe and Mail spoke to Mahyar Etminan, a professor at UBC’s department of ophthalmology and visual sciences, about the effect of ibuprofen on COVID-19.
Globe and Mail
How the coronavirus took North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley Care Centre
Roger Wong, a UBC clinical professor in geriatric medicine, was quoted in a Globe and Mail article on the COVID-19 outbreak at the Lynn Valley Care Centre.
Globe and Mail
What does school look like without the classroom?
E. Wayne Ross, a professor in UBC’s department of curriculum and pedagogy, spoke about providing the best learning experiences at home and the importance of students having agency regarding their own education.
Globe and Mail
‘We’re relying on you’: This Canadian family hiding from the novel coronavirus has a message for you
The Star interviewed UBC sociology professor Sylvia Fuller about how she is coping with self-isolation.
The Star (subscription)
COVID-19: Labour and delivery during a health care crisis
Deborah Money, executive vice-dean of the faculty of medicine at UBC and professor in the departments of obstetrics and gynecology, says pregnant women are not at increased risk of contracting coronavirus compared to other people and that most cases can be handled with self-isolation.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
COVID-19: Measures to suppress pandemic may be needed for 18 months: experts
Annalee Yassi, a professor and Canada Research Chair at UBC’s school of population and public health, guesses a vaccine will take 18 months to two years before it is widely available, and the public shouldn’t be waiting for it as a near-term solution.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
How to take care of your mental health amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Anita DeLongis, a professor in UBC’s department of psychology, discussed healthy ways to manage mental health and take care of others during times of stress or anxiety.
Huffington Post (Canda)
COVID-19 crisis stops the run of UBC Theatre student production
North Shore News interviewed Ava Maria Safai, among the featured performers in UBC Theatre’s production of Revolt, about the disruption caused by COVID-19.
North Shore News
B.C. health officials not providing basic data on COVID-19 testing
Linda Jando, a family physician and clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, commented on the lack of COVID-19 testing capacity.
Tri-City News
Education Guide 2020: Science and engineering grads blaze a different trail to business leadership
BC Business highlighted UBC’s master of engineering leadership (MEL) program which aims to help students become leaders in science- and engineering-driven organizations.
BC Business