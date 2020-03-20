UBC experts on COVID-19

COVID-19

Mar 20, 2020

UBC experts are available for comment on the COVID-19 outbreak and various topics related to the outbreak. Interviews will be conducted by phone or Skype/Facetime only in order to practice effective social distancing.

For the latest updated information on UBC’s response, please visit ubc.ca. Information on the latest confirmed cases in B.C. and globally is available here.

Please note that many of our researchers are busy at the frontlines of the COVID-19 response and may not be able to accommodate all media interviews. We are doing our best to assist with as many requests as possible. 

Business and economics

Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor and Chair in International Trade Policy, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8484
Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

  • Supply chain disruptions and resilience; international trade repercussions; energy and natural resources

James Brander
Asia Pacific Professor in International Business and Public Policy, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: james.brander@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Economic impact of COVID-19

Kevin Milligan
Professor, Vancouver School of Economics
Email: kevin.milligan@ubc.ca

  • Impact of COVID-19 on fiscal policy, tax policy, and labour market issues

Mark Thompson
Professor Emeritus in Organizational Behaviour and Human Resources, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-263-6008
Cell: 604-418-6275
Email: mrkthompson39@gmail.com

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the labour market

Education

Marina Milner-Bolotin
Associate Professor, Faculty of Education
Email: marina.milner-bolotin@ubc.ca

  • Impact of indefinite school closures

Medical and public health

Stephen Hoption Cann
Clinical Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: hoption.cann@ubc.ca

  • Infectious diseases and the pathophysiology of fever in infectious diseases

Dr. Christopher Carlsten
Physician; Professor and Head of Respiratory Medicine, Department of Medicine
Email: christopher.carlsten@ubc.ca

  • Respiratory and immunological health effects of inhaled environmental and occupational exposures

Dr. Michael Curry
Emergency Room Physician; Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine
Email: michael.curry@ubc.ca

  • Emergency medicine; coronavirus
Dr. Judy Illes
Professor of Neurology and Canada Research Chair in Neuroethics, Division of Neurology
Email: jilles@mail.ubc.ca
  • Balancing the benefits and risks of reaching out to help people in need, such as people who are vulnerable (older people, exhausted and isolated people, and children).
  • Triage and resource allocation of medical supplies and instruments, such as ventilators, futile care, etc.

Tom Koch
Adjunct Professor, Department of Geography
Email: tomkoch@kochworks.com

  • Factors that promote or inhibit the spread of disease
  • Preparing for pandemics (Globe op-ed)

Dr. Richard Lester
Physician; Associate Professor in Global Health, Division of Infectious Diseases
Email: rlester@mail.ubc.ca

Mahyar Etminan
Associate Professor, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences
Email: etminanm@mail.ubc.ca

  • Drug safety scientist; COVID-19 and ibuprofen (Advil) drug safety

Dr. Deborah Money
Professor, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology
Email: Please contact Kerry Blackadar to arrange interviews at kerry.blackadar@ubc.ca or 604-827-2963

  • Infectious disease expert
  • COVID-19 and pregnancy

Dr. Srinivas Murthy
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics; Investigator and pediatrician at BC Children’s Hospital
Email: srinivas.murthy@cw.bc.ca

Dr. Roger Wong
Clinical Professor, Division of Geriatric Medicine
Email: Please contact Kerry Blackadar to arrange interviews at kerry.blackadar@ubc.ca or 604-827-2963

  • Protecting seniors from COVID-19
  • Supporting seniors during the COVID-19 outbreak

Psychology and mental health

Anita DeLongis
Professor, Department of Psychology
Email: adelongis@psych.ubc.ca
Phone: 604-822-3527

  • psychological impact, mental health, coping, social support, empathic responding

*available afternoons and evenings only

Yue Qian
Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology
Email: yue.qian@ubc.ca

*limited availability

Nancy Sin
Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology
Email: nsin@psych.ubc.ca

  • connections between stress and health, coping, emotions

Steven Taylor
Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Department of Psychiatry
Email: steven.taylor@ubc.ca

  • Health anxiety (hypochondriasis); author of “The Psychology of Pandemics: Preparing for the next global outbreak of infectious disease”

Treatment and vaccine development

Brett Finlay
Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories
Email: bfinlay@msl.ubc.ca

  • Led the development of vaccines during the 2003 SARS outbreak

Dr. Josef Penninger
Director, Life Sciences Institute; Professor, Department of Medical Genetics; Canada 150 Chair in Functional Genetics
Email: Please contact Bethany Becker to arrange interviews at bethany.becker@ubc.ca

Urban issues

Patrick Condon
Professor, School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture
Cell: 604-788-0747

  • Potential effects on urban life and environments including housing and mass transit

Penny Gurstein
Professor, School of Community and Regional Planning
Email: penny.gurstein@ubc.ca

  • Implications for people experiencing homelessness
  • Impacts on social equity and urban sustainability

