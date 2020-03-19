UBC In The News

Postpartum anxiety is an epidemic among American mothers. Why does it so often go undiagnosed?

TIME mentioned a UBC study by psychiatry professor Nichole Fairbrother that showed 17 per cent of women surveyed during the first three months postpartum struggled with anxiety and related disorders, whereas 4.8 per cent experienced depression.
TIME

The science of climate change

APTN First Talk interviewed Simon Donner, a professor at UBC’s department of geography, about the importance of reviewing climate change. He says the science of climate change is being reviewed by scientists around the world in an organized way, unlike anything in any other branch of science.
APTN

Younger adults make up big portion of coronavirus hospitalizations in U.S.

Christopher Carlsten, head of respiratory medicine at UBC, commented on the new CDC report that shows younger adults are a large percentage of coronavirus hospitalizations in the U.S.
New York Times

Why are people hoarding toilet paper during the coronavirus pandemic?

UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor says toilet paper is a tool to help avoid “disgusting things” and that might be one reason why toilet paper has become a prized possession that people are carrying around.
Seattle Times

Why more than 500 political figures and academics globally have called for universal basic income in the fight against coronavirus

UBC sociology postdoctoral research fellow Jenna Van Draanen is a signatory to a letter calling the governments to enact emergency universal basic income, ensuring that everyone in their jurisdiction has enough money to buy the food and other essentials they need to survive.
Independent

Managing fears crucial in Korea's COVID-19 fight

The Korea Times quoted UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor about panic buying and consumers’ psychological reactions to pandemics.
Korea Times

Coronavirus: How the Trudeau government and provinces are helping renters

Thomas Davidoff, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, says the emergency care benefit is a start but governments should also be looking at other measures like instituting rent freezes.
Global

How condo and apartment buildings are encouraging social distancing

Yue Qian, a professor in UBC’s department of sociology, spoke about self-isolation in small, shared living spaces and the use of technology to shop for food and goods online and to communicate with friends and family.
Globe and Mail

Trudeau opts for speed over perfection as new programs approved to help Canadians affected by coronavirus

Media spoke to Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, about wage subsidies and the new programs to provide financial relief to Canadian workers who are affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
Globe and MailGlobe and MailGlobe and MailNational PostOttawa Citizen

Keep working out and doing physical exercise while in isolation; fitness experts

News 1130 interviewed UBC kinesiology professor Guy Faulkner about staying physically active during social isolation.
News 1130

COVID-19: Border to close between B.C., Washington for non-essential travel

James Brander, an economics professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on whether cross-border business activity that is not directly linked to supply chains will be considered essential.
Vancouver SunThe Province

Pandemic ‘widespread’ in Vancouver as testing capacity fails needs: B.C. doctor

Linda Jando, a family physician and clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, spoke about the lack of preventative equipment at doctors’ offices and the massive backlog of testing in B.C.
Business in VancouverRichmond NewsTri-City NewsCastanet

COVID-19: It could take 3 years for stock market to recover, says B.C. economist

The Black Press Media spoke to James Brander, an economics professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about the volatile stock market as the COVID-19 crisis continues.
The Black Press Media via BC Local NewsSurrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows NewsVictoria NewsKelowna Capital News

Skin care with frequent COVID-19 hand-washing: Tips by Vancouver dermatologist Katie Beleznay

Georgia Straight interviewed Katie Beleznay, a clinical instructor in UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, about how people can take care of their skin with the increased frequency of hand-washing.
Georgia Straight

Ethical consumerism important through the COVID-19 pandemic: expert

Eric Li, a professor at UBCO’s faculty of management, discussed the problematic behaviour of overstocking.
Kelowna Capital News