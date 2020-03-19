UBC In The News
Postpartum anxiety is an epidemic among American mothers. Why does it so often go undiagnosed?
TIME mentioned a UBC study by psychiatry professor Nichole Fairbrother that showed 17 per cent of women surveyed during the first three months postpartum struggled with anxiety and related disorders, whereas 4.8 per cent experienced depression.
TIME
The science of climate change
APTN First Talk interviewed Simon Donner, a professor at UBC’s department of geography, about the importance of reviewing climate change. He says the science of climate change is being reviewed by scientists around the world in an organized way, unlike anything in any other branch of science.
APTN
Younger adults make up big portion of coronavirus hospitalizations in U.S.
Christopher Carlsten, head of respiratory medicine at UBC, commented on the new CDC report that shows younger adults are a large percentage of coronavirus hospitalizations in the U.S.
New York Times
Why are people hoarding toilet paper during the coronavirus pandemic?
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor says toilet paper is a tool to help avoid “disgusting things” and that might be one reason why toilet paper has become a prized possession that people are carrying around.
Seattle Times
Why more than 500 political figures and academics globally have called for universal basic income in the fight against coronavirus
UBC sociology postdoctoral research fellow Jenna Van Draanen is a signatory to a letter calling the governments to enact emergency universal basic income, ensuring that everyone in their jurisdiction has enough money to buy the food and other essentials they need to survive.
Independent
Managing fears crucial in Korea's COVID-19 fight
The Korea Times quoted UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor about panic buying and consumers’ psychological reactions to pandemics.
Korea Times
Coronavirus: How the Trudeau government and provinces are helping renters
Thomas Davidoff, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, says the emergency care benefit is a start but governments should also be looking at other measures like instituting rent freezes.
Global
How condo and apartment buildings are encouraging social distancing
Yue Qian, a professor in UBC’s department of sociology, spoke about self-isolation in small, shared living spaces and the use of technology to shop for food and goods online and to communicate with friends and family.
Globe and Mail
Trudeau opts for speed over perfection as new programs approved to help Canadians affected by coronavirus
Media spoke to Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, about wage subsidies and the new programs to provide financial relief to Canadian workers who are affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
Globe and Mail, Globe and Mail, Globe and Mail, National Post, Ottawa Citizen
Keep working out and doing physical exercise while in isolation; fitness experts
News 1130 interviewed UBC kinesiology professor Guy Faulkner about staying physically active during social isolation.
News 1130
COVID-19: Border to close between B.C., Washington for non-essential travel
James Brander, an economics professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on whether cross-border business activity that is not directly linked to supply chains will be considered essential.
Vancouver Sun, The Province
Pandemic ‘widespread’ in Vancouver as testing capacity fails needs: B.C. doctor
Linda Jando, a family physician and clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, spoke about the lack of preventative equipment at doctors’ offices and the massive backlog of testing in B.C.
Business in Vancouver, Richmond News, Tri-City News, Castanet
COVID-19: It could take 3 years for stock market to recover, says B.C. economist
The Black Press Media spoke to James Brander, an economics professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about the volatile stock market as the COVID-19 crisis continues.
The Black Press Media via BC Local News, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows News, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Skin care with frequent COVID-19 hand-washing: Tips by Vancouver dermatologist Katie Beleznay
Georgia Straight interviewed Katie Beleznay, a clinical instructor in UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, about how people can take care of their skin with the increased frequency of hand-washing.
Georgia Straight
Ethical consumerism important through the COVID-19 pandemic: expert
Eric Li, a professor at UBCO’s faculty of management, discussed the problematic behaviour of overstocking.
Kelowna Capital News