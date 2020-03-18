UBC In The News
How racist is Trump’s Republican Party?
The New York Times highlighted a paper co-written by UBC psychology professor Azim Shariff that looked at voters’ prejudices against specific candidates.
New York Times (subscription)
Debunking the ‘statutory rape myth’ in Canada
A UBC study by professors Isabel Grant and Janine Benedet at the Peter A. Allard School of Law found that almost half of sexual offences against adolescent girls are committed by someone in a position of trust, like a male family member.
Research 2 Reality
Plastic pollution’s rapidly mounting toll
Daniel Pauly, marine biologist and the Sea Around Us principal investigator at UBC, gave comments about a recent analysis that looked at the number of marine species affected by plastic pollution.
Hakai Magazine
Children and coronavirus: Research finds some become seriously ill
UBC clinical pediatrics professor Srinivas Murthy says hospitals should prepare for some pediatric patients because we can’t rule out children altogether.
New York Times (subscription), Boston Globe (subscription)
Biotech company uses machine learning to find coronavirus therapies
The Wall Street Journal highlighted the collaborative work by AbCellera, founded by Carl Hansen at UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories, to develop antibody products for treatments and prevention of COVID-19.
Wall Street Journal (subscription)
'It's very, very isolating': Loneliness an issue in B.C. care home hit by COVID-19
The Canadian Press spoke to Roger Wong, a UBC clinical professor in geriatric medicine, about the psychological and physical impact social isolation and loneliness can have on people, especially for seniors.
The Canadian Press via CTV, National Post, CityNews, The Star, Ottawa Citizen, Yahoo, News 1130, The Province, Vancouver Courier, North Shore News, Times Colonist, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet
House of Commons likely to sit again to pass economic response to COVID-19: Trudeau
Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, commented on the importance of prioritizing speed over all else to assist individuals and small businesses in financial distress.
BNN Bloomberg, The Star
Coronavirus: How the Emergencies Act could help Canada’s struggling economy
Global interviewed Jocelyn Stacey, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, about the government’s emergency measures as COVID-19 spreads throughout the country.
Global
With four coronavirus deaths, Lynn Valley Care Centre becomes the worst-case scenario Canada wants to avoid
Annalee Yassi, a professor and Canada Research Chair at UBC’s school of population and public health, was quoted about sick benefits for long-term care workers.
The Star
Crossing the threshold? Amid coronavirus fears, all eyes on Canada-U.S. border — especially on West Coast
Annalee Yassi, a professor and Canada Research Chair at UBC’s school of population and public health, and UBC adjunct professor of medical geography Tom Koch, gave comments about Canada-U.S. border crossings during COVID-19 outbreak.
The Star
Could the school year be over because of coronavirus?
Marina Milner-Bolotin at UBC’s department of curriculum and pedagogy, discussed the impact of indefinite school closures.
Maclean’s
UBC journalism prof Alfred Hermida gives Canadians high marks for social-media response to novel coronavirus
Georgia Straight interviewed Alfred Hermida, director of the UBC school of journalism, about Canadians’ response to COVID-19 and the B.C. health authorities’ approach to sharing information.
Georgia Straight
Seeking a more balanced indicator, Canada set to leave GDP in the dust
Fernanda Tomaselli, a lecturer at UBC’s faculty of forestry, and Sandeep Pai, a PhD student at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability at UBC, wrote about using traditional economic measures such as GDP growth to measure Canada’s progress.
Independent
Can we talk? Bridging campus divides over Hong Kong
UBC history professor Timothy Cheek and graduate student Cassandra Jeffery wrote about facilitating dialogue to engage students across the ideological and political divide.
The Conversation