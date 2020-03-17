UBC In The News
How Clio is using software to transform the legal industry
Cristie Ford, a UBC professor and associate dean of research and the legal profession at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, discussed some challenges and concerns about Clio, legal software for attorneys and law firms.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Are new intimate care products necessary?
The Star quoted Taq Kaur Bhandal, a menstrual health researcher at UBC’s Social Justice Institute, about misogynistic marketing messages delivered to women that they need to excel in monogamy.
The Star (subscription)
Grieving for my sick city
The New York Times quoted UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor about social distancing and self-isolation.
New York Times (subscription)
As coronavirus spreads, is it still safe to use food delivery services?
Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments about contactless delivery.
Global
Coronavirus at the salon: Should you cancel hair, nail and wax appointments?
Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says salons should be asking employees and customers with cold symptoms to avoid the store until they are clear of their illness.
Global
Tips for managing anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor suggests helping others and providing social support to older individuals to gain some control in an uncontrollable situation.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Reserving COVID-19 testing for high risk cases could complicate fight to stop disease’s spread, experts say
Peter Phillips, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, says Canada should be testing more people, including those with mild respiratory symptoms who haven’t travelled outside Canada or come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
How people older than 65 can do more to protect themselves from COVID-19
National Post spoke to Roger Wong, a UBC clinical professor in geriatric medicine, about precautions that can be taken to decrease the likelihood of contracting COVID-19.
National Post
'People need to pay their bills': Federal government looks at 'keeping people whole' as downturn looms
Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, spoke about the government’s support for workers who are suffering a disruption in pay and to workers who aren’t eligible for employment insurance benefits.
National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, The Province
Decision to keep trade routes open during COVID-19 outbreak shows delicate balancing act
Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about the decision to keep trade routes open during COVID-19 outbreak.
Business in Vancouver, Castanet
I've spent years studying the psychology of pandemics. This is what you need to know about Covid-19
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor wrote about his research on the psychology of pandemics and some of the predictions he made in early 2019 about the next pandemic.
Independent, MSN
UBC urges international and domestic students to return home
Media reported on a statement was released by the university’s president and vice-chancellor, as well as the provosts of UBC Vancouver and UBC Okanagan, asking students to return home.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Daily Hive