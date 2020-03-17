UBC experts on COVID-19

UBC experts are available to comment on the COVID-19 outbreak and various topics related to the pandemic.
Business and economics
Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor and Chair in International Trade Policy, UBC Sauder School of Business
- Supply chain disruptions and resilience; international trade repercussions; energy and natural resources
James Brander
Asia Pacific Professor in International Business and Public Policy, UBC Sauder School of Business
- Economic impact of COVID-19
Kevin Milligan
Professor, Vancouver School of Economics
- Impact of COVID-19 on fiscal policy, tax policy, and labour market issues
Mark Thompson
Professor Emeritus in Organizational Behaviour and Human Resources, UBC Sauder School of Business
- Impact of COVID-19 on the labour market
Medical and public health
Stephen Hoption Cann
Clinical Professor, School of Population and Public Health
- Infectious diseases and the pathophysiology of fever in infectious diseases
Dr. Christopher Carlsten
Physician; Professor and Head of Respiratory Medicine, Department of Medicine
- Respiratory and immunological health effects of inhaled environmental and occupational exposures
Dr. Michael Curry
Emergency Room Physician; Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine
- Emergency medicine; coronavirus
Tom Koch
Adjunct Professor, Department of Geography
- Factors that promote or inhibit the spread of disease
- Preparing for pandemics (Globe op-ed)
Dr. Richard Lester
Physician; Associate Professor in Global Health, Division of Infectious Diseases
- Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to determine the potential for a mobile virtual health care app, called WelTel, to help people who are self-isolating to prevent transmission of COVID-19
Dr. Deborah Money
Professor, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology
- Infectious disease expert
- COVID-19 and pregnancy
Dr. Srinivas Murthy
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics; Investigator and pediatrician at BC Children’s Hospital
- Pediatric infectious disease expert
- WHO global research and innovation forum participant, supporting the international response to COVID-19
- Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding for a study on how best to treat COVID-19
Dr. Roger Wong
Clinical Professor, Division of Geriatric Medicine
- Protecting seniors from COVID-19
- Supporting seniors during the COVID-19 outbreak
Dr. Annalee Yassi
Professor, School of Population and Public Health; Canada Research Chair in Global Health and Capacity Building; Director, Global Health Research Program
Tel: 604-916-6764
- Public health; modes of transmission for COVID-19; public health rationale and evidence for social distancing; lessons from the outbreak so far
- Dr. Yassi was on the frontlines during the SARS and Ebola outbreaks through the World Health Organization
Psychology and mental health
Anita DeLongis
Professor, Department of Psychology
- psychological impact, mental health, coping, social support, empathic responding
*available afternoons and evenings only
Yue Qian
Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology
- Recipient of CIHR funding to study human experiences and mental health consequences of quarantine
Steven Taylor
Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Department of Psychiatry
Health anxiety (hypochondriasis); author of “The Psychology of Pandemics: Preparing for the next global outbreak of infectious disease”
Treatment and vaccine development
Brett Finlay
Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories
- Led the development of vaccines during the 2003 SARS outbreak
Dr. Josef Penninger
Director, Life Sciences Institute; Professor, Department of Medical Genetics; Canada 150 Chair in Functional Genetics
- Identified a crucial SARS receptor that helps explain how and why SARS coronavirus infection causes lung failure
- Developed a promising therapeutic agent that prevents lung failure in SARS coronavirus and acute respiratory distress syndrome in an animal model and preliminary human trials
- Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding on an international study performing a clinical trial on patients who have tested positive for COVID-19