UBC experts on COVID-19 Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on the COVID-19 outbreak and various topics related to the pandemic.

For the latest updated information on UBC’s response, please visit ubc.ca. Information on the latest confirmed cases in B.C. and globally is available here.

Please note that many of our researchers are busy at the frontlines of the COVID-19 response and may not be able to accommodate all media interview requests. We are doing our best to assist with as many requests as possible.

Business and economics

Werner Antweiler

Associate Professor and Chair in International Trade Policy, UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-822-8484

Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

Supply chain disruptions and resilience; international trade repercussions; energy and natural resources

James Brander

Asia Pacific Professor in International Business and Public Policy, UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: james.brander@sauder.ubc.ca

Economic impact of COVID-19

Kevin Milligan

Professor, Vancouver School of Economics

Email: kevin.milligan@ubc.ca

Impact of COVID-19 on fiscal policy, tax policy, and labour market issues

Mark Thompson

Professor Emeritus in Organizational Behaviour and Human Resources, UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-263-6008

Cell: 604-418-6275

Email: mrkthompson39@gmail.com

Impact of COVID-19 on the labour market

Medical and public health

Stephen Hoption Cann

Clinical Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: hoption.cann@ubc.ca

Infectious diseases and the pathophysiology of fever in infectious diseases

Dr. Christopher Carlsten

Physician; Professor and Head of Respiratory Medicine, Department of Medicine

Email: christopher.carlsten@ubc.ca

Respiratory and immunological health effects of inhaled environmental and occupational exposures

Dr. Michael Curry

Emergency Room Physician; Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine

Email: michael.curry@ubc.ca

Emergency medicine; coronavirus

Tom Koch

Adjunct Professor, Department of Geography

Email: tomkoch@kochworks.com

Factors that promote or inhibit the spread of disease

Preparing for pandemics (Globe op-ed)

Dr. Richard Lester

Physician; Associate Professor in Global Health, Division of Infectious Diseases

Email: rlester@mail.ubc.ca

Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to determine the potential for a mobile virtual health care app, called WelTel, to help people who are self-isolating to prevent transmission of COVID-19

Dr. Deborah Money

Professor, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology

Email: Please contact Kerry Blackadar to arrange interviews at kerry.blackadar@ubc.ca or 604-827-2963

Infectious disease expert

COVID-19 and pregnancy

Dr. Srinivas Murthy

Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics; Investigator and pediatrician at BC Children’s Hospital

Email: srinivas.murthy@cw.bc.ca

Pediatric infectious disease expert

WHO global research and innovation forum participant, supporting the international response to COVID-19

Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding for a study on how best to treat COVID-19

Dr. Roger Wong

Clinical Professor, Division of Geriatric Medicine

Email: Please contact Kerry Blackadar to arrange interviews at kerry.blackadar@ubc.ca or 604-827-2963

Protecting seniors from COVID-19

Supporting seniors during the COVID-19 outbreak

Dr. Annalee Yassi

Professor, School of Population and Public Health; Canada Research Chair in Global Health and Capacity Building; Director, Global Health Research Program

Tel: 604-916-6764

Email: annalee.yassi@ubc.ca

Public health; modes of transmission for COVID-19; public health rationale and evidence for social distancing; lessons from the outbreak so far

Dr. Yassi was on the frontlines during the SARS and Ebola outbreaks through the World Health Organization

Psychology and mental health

Anita DeLongis

Professor, Department of Psychology

Email: adelongis@psych.ubc.ca

Phone: 604-822-3527

psychological impact, mental health, coping, social support, empathic responding

*available afternoons and evenings only

Yue Qian

Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology

Email: yue.qian@ubc.ca

Recipient of CIHR funding to study human experiences and mental health consequences of quarantine

Steven Taylor

Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Department of Psychiatry

Email: steven.taylor@ubc.ca

Health anxiety (hypochondriasis); author of “The Psychology of Pandemics: Preparing for the next global outbreak of infectious disease”

Treatment and vaccine development

Brett Finlay

Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories

Email: bfinlay@msl.ubc.ca

Led the development of vaccines during the 2003 SARS outbreak

Dr. Josef Penninger

Director, Life Sciences Institute; Professor, Department of Medical Genetics; Canada 150 Chair in Functional Genetics

Email: Please contact Bethany Becker to arrange interviews at bethany.becker@ubc.ca)