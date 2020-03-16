UBC In The News
The case for midwives: Washington state leads the nation in midwifery care
The Seattle Times highlighted a UBC paper that analyzed the integration of midwives across the U.S., and the impact on access, equity, and outcomes. The article quoted lead author and UBC midwifery professor Saraswathi Vedam.
Seattle Times
'Everything is a black hold': Mounting dread in the age of coronavirus
The New York Times quoted UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor about the psychological effect of cancelling public events.
New York Times (subscription), Yahoo
The coronavirus is deadly enough. But some experts suspect bad air makes it worse.
Christopher Carlsten, head of respiratory medicine at UBC, says the coronavirus could amplify the existing strain on the lungs from smoking and air pollution.
Washington Post
The coronavirus is making us see that it's hard to make remote work actually work
TIME mentioned a UBCO paper by psychology professor Susan Holtzman that suggests there may be emotional costs to a reliance on digital forms of social communication during times of stress.
TIME
Like the flu? Trump's coronavirus messaging confuses public, pandemic researchers say
Media quoted UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor about managing pandemics.
Reuter (US), Yahoo, Reuters (UK), Daily Mail, Reuters (India), Today Online, Financial Post, Ottawa Citizen
Panic-buying during coronavirus pandemic will only help spread disease, B.C. expert warns
Media spoke to UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor and James Brander, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about anxieties during pandemics and panic buying.
Taylor: Fox Business, Global, Global
Brander: Huffington Post
Keep your distance: What social distancing means, and why you're being asked to do it
Annalee Yassi, a professor and Canada Research Chair at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments about social behaviour and modes of COVID-19 transmission.
CBC
Trying to ward off the coronavirus? What products help and what may be a waste of money
Jocelyn Srigley, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of pathology and laboratory medicine, discussed the effective ways to protect ourselves from COVID-19.
CBC
For Morneau, the COVID-19 pandemic is not the time to be timid
The Globe and Mail quoted Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, about Ottawa’s coronavirus stimulus plan for Canada.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Should I cancel my plans? How to get social distancing right in the coronavirus outbreak
UBC adjunct professor of medical geography Tom Koch spoke about social distancing.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
How to talk to kids about the novel coronavirus without scaring them
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor discussed how to deliver information about COVID-19 to children.
Global
What lives, what dies? The role of science in the decision to cull seals to save cod
Daniel Skerritt, a postdoctoral research fellow at UBC’s fisheries economics research unit, wrote about the role of science in attributing the value of one species over another.
The Conversation
'We were horrified': Fights to repatriate Indigenous ancestral remains continue worldwide
CBC highlighted the Ceremonial Objects and Human Remains Conference that was held at UBC and interviewed Susan Rowley, a curator at the Museum of Anthropology.
CBC
UBC and COVID-19
Media reported on UBC’s response to COVID-19. The university is moving all classes online starting March 16 through to the end of term and urging everyone who can to stay home. Campus operations will continue as normal.
CBC, CTV, News 1130, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Representing Canada is Ultimate test for disc athletes
Tri-City News interviewed UBC kinesiology student Devon Bringeland, who is one of the athletes who will compete for Canada at the 2020 World Junior Ultimate Championships.
Tri-City News