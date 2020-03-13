UBC In The News
Americans overestimate voters’ prejudices against women and ethnic minorities
The Economist reported on a paper co-written by UBC psychology professor Azim Shariff that looked at voters’ prejudices against specific candidates.
Economist
Sobering housing statistics show B.C. is missing its 'middle'
Postmedia quoted research by UBC sociology professor Nathan Lauster that showed 75 per cent of all residential and commercial land is zoned for low-density housing in Metro Vancouver.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
UBC engineers steer road-building breakthrough
Business in Vancouver highlighted UBC’s new pavement product set to revolutionize road construction and interviewed lead researcher Nemy Banthia, a professor in UBC’s department of civil engineering.
Business in Vancouver
What makes the movie ‘Cats’ so perfectly bad?
The Tyee featured a master’s thesis by Jared Aronoff in UBC’s department of theatre and film on bad cinema and the negative response to the movie Cats.
The Tyee
Plump jellyfish may be used for human skin implants: study
Lucas Brotz, a jellyfish scientist at UBC’s Institute for Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted about the effectiveness of lab-grown jellyfish.
New York Post
The Wild: What trees are saying when we aren't looking
Teresa Ryan, a UBC forestry postdoctoral teaching and research fellow, spoke about the symbiotic relationship in the forest and the tree-to-tree communication.
KUOW The Wild
The fight for west Africa’s fish
Financial Times quoted UBC professors Daniel Pauly and Ussif Rashid Sumaila at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries about global fishing subsidies.
Financial Times
China, Russia conducting ‘brazen’ interference in Canada, intelligence committee warns
Wenran Jiang, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about a report that outlines specific areas where Beijing and Moscow are conducting foreign interference activities in Canada and trying to influence government decision-making.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
It’s either golf or housing - not both - in this Vancouver neighbourhood
The Globe and Mail quoted Patrick Condon, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, about his idea to convert golf courses into residential properties.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Emergency doctors feel strain as patients with flu-like symptoms flood hospitals
Jocelyn Srigley, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of pathology and laboratory medicine, says the number of children registering in the emergency department is far above what is expected for this time of year and believes it’s driven by media and fears about COVID-19.
Fox, CTV
How to keep calm in a pandemic: Education, information and communication
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor pointed out that the situation surrounding the coronavirus may have a bigger impact on people with a pre-existing history of anxiety problems and have difficulty tolerating uncertainty.
Japan Times
Researchers, health workers further vaccine development, drive-thru testing
Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, discussed the effectiveness of the drive-thru testing method as seen in South Korea.
The Canadian Press via National Post, Ottawa Citizen, News 1130, The Province, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Times Colonist, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Cancel some events, but COVID-19 shouldn't force moratorium on all public gatherings, experts say
CBC quoted Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about cancelling large gatherings.
CBC
Alberta's war against safe injection sites
Benjamin Perrin, a UBC professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, the Alberta government’s recent review of supervised consumption sites.
Maclean’s
Visionary Robert Lee helped UBC turn its land into money
A Globe and Mail obituary highlighted the life of Robert H. Lee, former chancellor of UBC and chairman of UBC Properties Trust.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Tackle diabetes before it hits
A new research partnership between UBCO and the YMCA will tackle pre-diabetes through an evidence-based lifestyle program.
Castanet, Daily Courier