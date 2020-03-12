UBC In The News
How climate change is threatening wine grapes
Maclean’s interviewed UBC forest and conservation sciences professor Elizabeth Wolkovich about her recent study that showed switching grape varieties can help winemakers adapt to climate change.
Maclean’s
Jellyfish could be used to generate human skin
Lucas Brotz, a jellyfish scientist at UBC’s Institute for Oceans and Fisheries, gave comments about controlling the supply and demand of jellyfish by growing them in lab settings.
Fast Company
Forget taking a pill a day. Canada is using psychedelics to revolutionize the way we treat mental health and addiction
The GrowthOp interviewed Mark Haden, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about the difference between cannabis and psychedelics.
GrowthOp
Why overreacting to the threat of the coronavirus may be rational
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor spoke to TIME about the excessive shopping linked to coronavirus.
TIME
From boosting benefit payments to reducing GST, Ottawa looks at more ways to fight an economic contagion
The Globe and Mail quoted Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, about the federal government’s fiscal flexibility to cut taxes or increase spending.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
You can catch coronavirus without travelling. Here’s how
Global spoke to Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about community transmission of the coronavirus.
Global
What does it mean when the WHO declares a pandemic?
CTV quoted UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor about a pandemic declaration.
CTV
Meet three Canadian scientists on the front lines of the coronavirus fight
The Star featured UBC clinical pediatrics professor Srinivas Murthy for his work in fighting against a global COVID-19 pandemic.
The Star (subscription)
Taking steps to protect your health while commuting
UBC adjunct professor of medical geography Tom Koch says at the present time, commuters should not be overly concerned about their daily trips since the level of viral incidence in the population-at-large is still not high.
Yahoo
A tale of two public health crises — science is being used to stem coronavirus but not opioid deaths
UBC professors Thomas Kerr, in the department of medicine, and M-J Milloy, in cannabis science, wrote about the difference in responses between COVID-19 and the opioid overdose crisis.
National Post
Why do East Asian international students often stay silent in class?
UBC sociology graduate student Xueqing Zhang wrote about the silence-in-class behaviour observed among East Asian international students.
University Affairs
UBC and COVID-19
Media spoke to Matthew Ramsey, director of university affairs, about UBC’s response to COVID-19.
CBC, CBC News Vancouver at 6 (12:00 mark), Global Okanagan News at 5 (3:15 mark), Global, CTV news at 11:30 (6:11 mark), CTV, News 1130, Vancouver Is Awesome, North Shore News, Daily Hive
UBC to consider renaming David Sidoo Field amid court case on college admissions scandal
Media reported on UBC’s response to David Sidoo’s plea in U.S. college admissions scam.
CBC, News 1130, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Is Port Moody ready for tall wood buildings?
Tri-City News mentioned Brock Commons Tallwood House, an 18-storey student residence at UBC.
Tri-City News
Three big waves are reshaping cities. How to ride them to a better future
The Tyee interviewed Patrick Condon, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, about his new book and how his base city of Vancouver informed his insights.
The Tyee
Kavie Toor appointed UBC’s Managing Director of Athletics and Recreation
UBC has appointed Kavie Toor as the managing director of athletics and recreation.
Indo-Canadian Voice