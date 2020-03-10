UBC In The News
When fear drives us apart: 6 ways to collaborate rather than compete and why it’s important for your career
Forbes mentioned UBC research that found working in a competitive industry fosters a greater level of trust amongst workers.
As dust settles in Malaysia, Muhyiddin Yassin must work to instil public confidence
South China Morning Post quoted Kai Ostwald, a UBC professor in the school of public policy and global affairs and the department of political science, about Malaysia’s new premier.
Canada to move forward with conversion therapy ban
CTV mentioned UBC research which showed that a significant number of Canadians have been subjected to conversion therapy.
A look at the people in Vancouver’s homeless count
The Globe and Mail highlighted a UBC study that showed prevalence of traumatic brain injury in homeless or marginally housed individuals.
Ruin our territory—for what?
The Nation spoke to Sheryl Lightfoot, Canada research chair in global indigenous rights and politics at UBC, about the resource projects that are happening in B.C. and the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
Canada's mysterious lake monster
Robert Young, a professor at UBCO’s department of earth and environmental sciences, spoke to BBC about the Ogopogo legend and how it is great for tourism.
From climate grief to climate action: Young people need hope, concrete goals
Christine Korol, an adjunct professor in UBC’s department of psychology, spoke about climate anxiety among teens and young adults.
Poll suggests public supports Coastal GasLink project, has lost patience with blockades
David Tindall, a UBC sociologist and expert on social movements, gave comments about the public’s opinion on the Coastal GasLink project.
A look at six possible routes for rapid transit across Burrard Inlet
Postmedia spoke to UBC geological engineering professor Erik Eberhardt, civil engineering and planning professor Alex Bigazzi, and Patrick Condon, architecture and landscape architecture professor, about Burrard Inlet rapid transit crossing options.
Supreme Court rejects Trans Mountain legal challenges. So, what’s next?
Kathryn Harrison, a political science professor at UBC, commented on the Tsleil-Waututh’s new legal challenge.
Coronavirus is hard on older people — and scientists aren't sure why
UBC clinical pediatrics professor Srinivas Murthy and Jocelyn Srigley, a physician and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pathology and laboratory medicine, say the majority of people infected with COVID-19 have mild symptoms and recover, and it’s similar to many other infections in that the fatality rate increases with age.
Travel ban in Wuhan ‘modestly’ delayed spread of coronavirus in China: study
Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says Canadians don’t have to be worried about COVID-19 at this stage but individuals who are at a higher risk of infection may want to think twice about attending mass gatherings.
Coronavirus cases in Alberta and B.C. are linked. What does that mean for further spread?
UBC adjunct professor of medical geography Tom Koch gave comments about the coronavirus transmission and shared his concerns about the potential spread from an outbreak zone to more remote communities with little to no medical infrastructure.
Toronto couple handles COVID-19 self-quarantine with good planning
CTV interviewed Yue Qian, a professor in UBC’s department of sociology, about her research on the mental health consequences of quarantine.
How long does the coronavirus live on surfaces? Does bleach clean it off? Your cleaning questions answered
Stephen Hoption Cann, an epidemiologist at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on ways to navigate dirty surfaces in public amid COVID-19.
Containment is futile: Is the COVID-19 coronavirus the pathogen of the century 'everyone is waiting for'?
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor spoke about naming the latest viral outbreak and the anxiety the word “pandemic” brings to the public.
Canada’s first coronavirus death puts fears about seniors homes front and centre
Annalee Yassi, Canada Research Chair in global health at UBC, gave comments about sick benefits for long-term care workers.
Canada needs a coronavirus stimulus plan. Here's what it should look like.
Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, discussed a layered approach to Ottawa’s coronavirus stimulus plan for Canada.
The economics of the toilet paper panic—and why more stockpiling is inevitable
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor says fear is contagious and we pick up cues by looking to other people.
Celebrating Indigenous women who are reclaiming and revitalizing their languages
CBC interviewed UBC student Sydney Ma̱lidi Roberts about her specialization in Indigenous pedagogy and linguistic data preservation.
Metro Vancouver butterfly rangers set to plant and protect
UBC Botanical Garden is working with the David Suzuki Foundation to educate citizens about bees and butterflies. The associate director of sustainability and community program, Tara Moreau was interviewed.
University of Windsor offers rare recovery program for students battling addiction
UBC was mentioned as one of the two post-secondary institutions in Canada that offer a recovery program for students dealing with alcohol and substance abuse.
Business schools adding master’s programs to boost students’ job prospects
The Globe and Mail featured additional master’s programs offered at UBC Sauder School of Business and quoted Rodrigo Porto, director of recruitment and admissions for graduate programs.
UBC Thunderbirds take men's bronze at nationals over Mustangs
UBC Thunderbirds defeated Western Mustangs in the men’s bronze-medal game of the U Sports national university basketball championships.
The three-minute thesis
UBCO’s annual 3MT final will challenge graduate students to summarize their master’s or PhD research in just three minutes.
