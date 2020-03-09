UBC In The News
B.C. research team testing HIV medication to combat COVID-19
UBC medicine and sociology researchers received grants from the federal government to focus on accelerating the development, testing and implementation of measures to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.
Here's how technology is helping researchers and health officials connect with quarantined patients
Richard Lester, a physician and a professor in global health at UBC, is leading research to determine the potential for a mobile virtual health care app, called WelTel, to help people who are self-isolating to prevent transmission of COVID-19.
UBC researcher studies mental health impact of quarantine
News 1130 interviewed Yue Qian, a professor in UBC’s department of sociology, about her research on the human experiences and mental health consequences of quarantine.
The clocks change this weekend — and they'll keep doing so twice a year until U.S. changes its mind: UBC prof
Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke about enabling the legislation on daylight saving time.
B.C. researchers call on province to end annual time change
Media reported on calls by mental health and sleep disorders researchers at UBC and Simon Fraser University for the adoption of standard time. Wendy Hall, professor emeritus at UBC’s school of nursing, was quoted.
The pros and cons of changes to ICBC
Global interviewed Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about ICBC’s new care-based system.
Dr. Bonnie Henry, virus hunter, healer, resolves to 'break' COVID-19
The Canadian Press highlighted work by provincial health officer Bonnie Henry, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, in leading the B.C. response to the coronavirus.
'Stay the course': Don't let COVID-19 anxieties dictate your personal finance plans, says consultant
James Brander, an economist and a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says public health is more important than the economy.
COVID-19 outbreak at B.C. nursing home must be met with compassion and caution, experts say
Michael Curry, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, commented on workplace practices for care home workers.
B.C. records first-known community transmission case of coronavirus
Stephen Hoption Cann, an epidemiologist at UBC’s school of population and public health, says finding a case of community spread is significant, although not surprising.
To eliminate blood-borne infections in Canada, we have to remember that prison health is public health
Thomas Kerr, a professor in UBC’s department of medicine and a senior scientist at the BCCDC, wrote about the importance of prioritizing the health of prisoners to eliminate blood-borne infections.
Are Canadians ready to ditch GDP as a key prosperity indicator?
Fernanda Tomaselli, a lecturer at UBC’s faculty of forestry, and Sandeep Pai, a PhD student at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability at UBC, wrote about using traditional economic measures such as GDP growth to measure Canada’s progress.
Indigenous experts call for return of countless treasured belongings held in museums
Media highlighted a two-day seminar focused on the repatriation of artifacts and ancestral remains held last week at UBC.
Women in Leadership: Delivering innovation in STEM
Postmedia mentioned a UBC tech workshop for grade 7 girls and quoted civil engineering professor Sheryl Staub-French, who’s also the associate dean of equity, diversity and inclusion in the faculty of applied science.
Sharp rivals go head-to-head with saws, axes at UBC logger competition
Postmedia featured the annual logger sports competition held by UBC forestry students.
