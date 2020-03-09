COVID-19

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Credit: CDC/Unsplash

UBC experts on COVID-19

Media Advisories

Mar 9, 2020    |   For more information, contact Thandi Fletcher

UBC experts are available to comment on the COVID-19 outbreak.

Information on the latest confirmed cases both in B.C. and globally is available here.

Dr. Michael Curry
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine
Email: michael.curry@ubc.ca

  • Emergency medicine; coronavirus

Brett Finlay
Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories
Email: bfinlay@msl.ubc.ca

  • Led the development of vaccines during the 2003 SARS outbreak

Stephen Hoption Cann
Clinical Professor, UBC School of Population of Public Health
Email: hoption.cann@ubc.ca

  • Infectious diseases and the pathophysiology of fever in infectious diseases

Tom Koch
Adjunct Professor, Department of Geography
Email: tomkoch@kochworks.com

  • Factors that promote or inhibit the spread of disease
  • Preparing for pandemics (Globe op-ed)

Dr. Richard Lester
Physician and Associate Professor in Global Health, Division of Infectious Diseases at UBC
Email: rlester@mail.ubc.ca

Dr. Srinivas Murthy
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics
Investigator and pediatrician at BC Children’s Hospital
Email: srinivas.murthy@cw.bc.ca

  • Pediatric infectious disease expert
  • WHO global research and innovation forum participant, supporting the international response to COVID-19

Josef Penninger
Director, Life Sciences Institute
Professor, Department of Medical Genetics
Email: josef.penninger@ubc.ca

  • Identified a crucial SARS receptor that helps explain how and why SARS coronavirus infection causes lung failure
  • Developed a promising therapeutic agent that prevents lung failure in SARS coronavirus and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in an animal model and preliminary human trials

Yue Qian
Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology
Email: yue.qian@ubc.ca

Steven Taylor
Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Department of Psychiatry
Email: steven.taylor@ubc.ca

  • Health anxiety (hypochondriasis); author of “The Psychology of Pandemics: Preparing for the next global outbreak of infectious disease”

Find other stories about: , , ,

Contact

Thandi Fletcher
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-2234
Cel: 604-868-0896
Email: thandi.fletcher@ubc.ca