Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on COVID-19 Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on the COVID-19 outbreak.

Information on the latest confirmed cases both in B.C. and globally is available here.

Dr. Michael Curry

Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine

Email: michael.curry@ubc.ca

Emergency medicine; coronavirus

Brett Finlay

Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories

Email: bfinlay@msl.ubc.ca

Led the development of vaccines during the 2003 SARS outbreak

Stephen Hoption Cann

Clinical Professor, UBC School of Population of Public Health

Email: hoption.cann@ubc.ca

Infectious diseases and the pathophysiology of fever in infectious diseases

Tom Koch

Adjunct Professor, Department of Geography

Email: tomkoch@kochworks.com

Factors that promote or inhibit the spread of disease

Preparing for pandemics (Globe op-ed)

Dr. Richard Lester

Physician and Associate Professor in Global Health, Division of Infectious Diseases at UBC

Email: rlester@mail.ubc.ca

Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to determine the potential for a mobile virtual health care app, called WelTel, to help people who are self-isolating to prevent transmission of COVID-19

Dr. Srinivas Murthy

Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics

Investigator and pediatrician at BC Children’s Hospital

Email: srinivas.murthy@cw.bc.ca

Pediatric infectious disease expert

WHO global research and innovation forum participant, supporting the international response to COVID-19

Josef Penninger

Director, Life Sciences Institute

Professor, Department of Medical Genetics

Email: josef.penninger@ubc.ca

Identified a crucial SARS receptor that helps explain how and why SARS coronavirus infection causes lung failure

Developed a promising therapeutic agent that prevents lung failure in SARS coronavirus and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in an animal model and preliminary human trials

Yue Qian

Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology

Email: yue.qian@ubc.ca

Recipient of CIHR funding to study human experiences and mental health consequences of quarantine

Steven Taylor

Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Department of Psychiatry

Email: steven.taylor@ubc.ca