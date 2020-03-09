UBC experts on COVID-19

UBC experts are available to comment on the COVID-19 outbreak.
Dr. Michael Curry
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine
Email: michael.curry@ubc.ca
- Emergency medicine; coronavirus
Brett Finlay
Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories
Email: bfinlay@msl.ubc.ca
- Led the development of vaccines during the 2003 SARS outbreak
Stephen Hoption Cann
Clinical Professor, UBC School of Population of Public Health
Email: hoption.cann@ubc.ca
- Infectious diseases and the pathophysiology of fever in infectious diseases
Tom Koch
Adjunct Professor, Department of Geography
Email: tomkoch@kochworks.com
- Factors that promote or inhibit the spread of disease
- Preparing for pandemics (Globe op-ed)
Dr. Richard Lester
Physician and Associate Professor in Global Health, Division of Infectious Diseases at UBC
Email: rlester@mail.ubc.ca
- Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to determine the potential for a mobile virtual health care app, called WelTel, to help people who are self-isolating to prevent transmission of COVID-19
Dr. Srinivas Murthy
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics
Investigator and pediatrician at BC Children’s Hospital
Email: srinivas.murthy@cw.bc.ca
- Pediatric infectious disease expert
- WHO global research and innovation forum participant, supporting the international response to COVID-19
Josef Penninger
Director, Life Sciences Institute
Professor, Department of Medical Genetics
Email: josef.penninger@ubc.ca
- Identified a crucial SARS receptor that helps explain how and why SARS coronavirus infection causes lung failure
- Developed a promising therapeutic agent that prevents lung failure in SARS coronavirus and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in an animal model and preliminary human trials
Yue Qian
Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology
Email: yue.qian@ubc.ca
- Recipient of CIHR funding to study human experiences and mental health consequences of quarantine
Steven Taylor
Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Department of Psychiatry
Email: steven.taylor@ubc.ca
Health anxiety (hypochondriasis); author of “The Psychology of Pandemics: Preparing for the next global outbreak of infectious disease”