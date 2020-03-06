UBC In The News
Retailers have always faced unpredictable changes impacting supply and demand – weather shouldn’t be one
Forbes highlighted a UBC Sauder study that looked at how and when weather affects product valuation.
Forbes
Toronto just opened a ketamine clinic to help people with depression
UBCO researchers are conducting a study that looks at the impacts of MDMA on people with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Vice
If alcohol, tobacco and cannabis are legal, this queer sex drug should be up for consideration, too
The Star featured a new study that examined the experiences and perspectives of young sexual minority men who use poppers. Rod Knight, a professor in UBC’s department of medicine, was quoted.
The Star (subscription)
No, you probably can’t ‘boost’ your immune system to prevent coronavirus. Here’s why.
Natasha Haskey, a research dietitian at UBCO, says viruses mutate and to say that one particular probiotic is going to stop the coronavirus or influenza is just impossible.
Washington Post
Coronavirus fears have emptied supermarket shelves. Are you panic-buying?
NBC quoted UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor about the psychology of pandemics and the problem with panic buying.
NBC
Academics say Indigenous perspectives still lacking in Canadian STEM studies
Sheryl Lightfoot, a UBC professor of First Nations and Indigenous studies and political science, gave comments about the knowledge gap and lack of Indigenous perspectives in the STEM disciplines.
The Canadian Press via National Post, CityNews, The Star (subscription), Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Regina Leader-Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Times Colonist
How linking lattes to home ownership highlights a divisive debate over density in suburbia
CBC spoke to UBC political scientist Carey Doberstein about Delta councillor Lois Jackson’s suggestion for young people to “save and scrimp” to get into the housing market.
CBC
Sleep issues that impact children
CTV interviewed UBC nursing professor Wendy Hall about the impact of daylight saving time on children and healthy bedtime routines.
CTV
War, famine ... coronavirus? Chinese astrologers prophesied a ‘year of doom’ in 2020
Jiaying Zhao, a UBC professor of psychology, and Timothy Brook, a professor of Chinese history at UBC, discussed the comfort astrology and spiritual practices give during times of uncertainty.
The Star (subscription)
B.C. businesses and shoppers juggle preparing for and panicking over COVID-19
Postmedia quoted Mark Thompson, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about some financial challenges precarious workers may face when exposed to COVID-19 and had to self-isolate.
The article also mentioned UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor, about the COVID-19 panic.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Harsh coronavirus measures in Seattle area could reach Canada if outbreak worsens
The Simi Sara Show interviewed Stephen Hoption Cann, an epidemiologist at UBC’s school of population and public health, the COVID-19 situation in Washington state and the community spread.
CKNW Simi Sara Show
Debate sparked over bid for Chinese restaurant tax breaks
Henry Yu, principal at UBC’s St. John’s College, and Yves Tiberghien, director emeritus of UBC’s Institute of Asian Research, commented on the Chinese restaurants’ sales drop due to COVID-19 and the concerns among the Chinese-Canadian community.
Business in Vancouver, Vancouver Courier, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Tri-City News
COVID-19 precautions close Vancouver business school for 3-day disinfection
Media interviewed Matthew Ramsey, director of university affairs, about UBC’s response to COVID-19.
CBC, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Edmonton Journal
Wildfire in the Rocky Mountain Trench: past, present and future
BC Local News featured an upcoming presentation led by Lori Daniels, a UBC forestry professor, who will discuss historical fire activity in the region and mitigation strategies.
BC Local News