Why tall people feel so intimidating. A surprising explanation.
Forbes mentioned a UBC study that looked at how head movements can influence perceptions of dominance.
New research suggests blackouts could become a thing of the past
UBCO engineers have designed a new power system operation that could reduce or even eliminate blackouts. The study co-author and UBCO electrical engineering PhD student Yuri Rodrigues was quoted.
Future Tense event recap: Redefining free speech for the digital age
UBC history professor Heidi Tworek called for historians to push back against “golden age nostalgia” and focus on what speech is actually harmful.
Coronavirus: The psychology of panic buying
Media quoted UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor about the psychology of panic buying.
How Canada will cope with community transmission of the coronavirus
UBC adjunct professor of medical geography Tom Koch and Stephen Hoption Cann, an epidemiologist at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments about the community transmission of COVID-19.
COVID-19 myths and misinformation
Barbara Gobis, director of the Pharmacists Clinic at UBC, says there’s no one magical cure for the novel coronavirus and claims suggesting ways to prevent the COVID-19 are questionable.
How to protect yourself and others from infection as COVID-19 cases increase
Michael Curry, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, discussed best practices for staying healthy amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
Despite proximity to Washington state coronavirus outbreak, B.C. border agents not screening for virus
Annalee Yassi, Canada Research Chair in global health at UBC, says it’s a good idea during a global outbreak to be checking if people are sick when they enter Canada regardless of the mode of transportation.
How worried should we *really* be about the spread of coronavirus?
Srinivas Murthy, a UBC clinical pediatrics professor and co-chair of the WHO’s clinical research committee for COVID-19, discussed what to know about pandemics and how to protect yourself.
Canada’s publicly funded health system under threat: Three things you should know about the Charter challenge
Rupinder Brar, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, co-wrote about the constitutional challenge against Canada’s public health-care system.
