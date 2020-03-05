UBC experts on International Women’s Day

UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to International Women’s Day:
Dr. Lori Brotto
Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology
Email: lori.brotto@vch.ca
Mobile: 604-605-6032
- women’s health
- women’s sexual health
Mary Chapman
Professor, Department of English Language and Literatures
Tel: 604-822-5120
Email: mary.chapman@ubc.ca
- progress on women’s rights and what remains to be done
- women’s suffrage and low voter turnout
- women’s strategic and effective use of social media
- 100th anniversary of the passage of the U.S. 19th Amendment, which gave American women the vote
Tara Cookson
Postdoctoral research fellow, Department of Geography
Tel: 206-407-9393
Email: tpcookson@gmail.com
- gender data gaps and the Sustainable Development Goals
- women’s unpaid care work
Dr. Deborah Money
Professor, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology
- women’s health
- infections in women, including HIV
*Please contact Alison Liversage, director, communications, Faculty of Medicine (alison.liversage@ubc.ca) to arrange an interview with Dr. Money.
