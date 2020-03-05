International Women’s Day

Credit: Michelle Ding/Unsplash

UBC experts on International Women’s Day

Media Advisories

Mar 5, 2020    |   For more information, contact Wan Yee Lok

UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to International Women’s Day:

Dr. Lori Brotto
Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology
Email: lori.brotto@vch.ca
Mobile: 604-605-6032

  • women’s health
  • women’s sexual health

Mary Chapman
Professor, Department of English Language and Literatures
Tel: 604-822-5120
Email: mary.chapman@ubc.ca

  • progress on women’s rights and what remains to be done
  • women’s suffrage and low voter turnout
  • women’s strategic and effective use of social media
  • 100th anniversary of the passage of the U.S. 19th Amendment, which gave American women the vote

Tara Cookson
Postdoctoral research fellow, Department of Geography
Tel: 206-407-9393
Email: tpcookson@gmail.com

  • gender data gaps and the Sustainable Development Goals
  • women’s unpaid care work

Dr. Deborah Money
Professor, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology

  • women’s health
  • infections in women, including HIV

*Please contact Alison Liversage, director, communications, Faculty of Medicine (alison.liversage@ubc.ca) to arrange an interview with Dr. Money.

For a list of UBC Okanagan faculty available for media comment on International Women’s Day, click here.

Contact

Wan Yee Lok
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-4549
Email: wanyee.lok@ubc.ca