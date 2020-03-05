Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on International Women’s Day Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to International Women’s Day:

Dr. Lori Brotto

Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Email: lori.brotto@vch.ca

Mobile: 604-605-6032

women’s health

women’s sexual health

Mary Chapman

Professor, Department of English Language and Literatures

Tel: 604-822-5120

Email: mary.chapman@ubc.ca

progress on women’s rights and what remains to be done

women’s suffrage and low voter turnout

women’s strategic and effective use of social media

100th anniversary of the passage of the U.S. 19th Amendment, which gave American women the vote

Tara Cookson

Postdoctoral research fellow, Department of Geography

Tel: 206-407-9393

Email: tpcookson@gmail.com

gender data gaps and the Sustainable Development Goals

women’s unpaid care work

Dr. Deborah Money

Professor, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology

women’s health

infections in women, including HIV

*Please contact Alison Liversage, director, communications, Faculty of Medicine (alison.liversage@ubc.ca) to arrange an interview with Dr. Money.

For a list of UBC Okanagan faculty available for media comment on International Women’s Day, click here.