U.S. and Canadian athletes descend on UBC for seventh annual logger sports competition Media Advisories

Date/Time: Saturday, March 7, 2020 – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Timberdome at UBC Farm, 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver, B.C. V6T 1W5

Parking: UBC Farm lot (Additional parking available in the gravel lot across the street from the farm, or on the street outside the farm)

Map: http://bit.ly/2DTl0BW

Event details: Thirty athletes from the U.S. and Canada will compete in the seventh annual Great Canadian Classic, an annual logger sports competition that celebrates B.C.’s forestry heritage.

Previous event photos: http://tiny.cc/1oprkz

Once again, UBC Farm will be transformed into the Timberdome as the host team, UBC Thunderjacks, face off against rivals from the University of Montana and University of Idaho.

The competition will include pole-climbing, axe throwing, single and double-buck sawing and speed chainsaw. The day’s events begin at 9 a.m. and continue throughout the day. As in years past, the ultimate event, the Canam relay, will wrap things up with Canadian athletes looking to beat their U.S. competitors in a relay that features the best of logging sports categories.

Video: 2019 logger sports competition