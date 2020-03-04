UBC In The News
Why people are sharing their family secrets with strangers in public
The Wall Street Journal quoted UBC psychology professor Anita DeLongis about her study examining the emotional impact of consumer DNA testing on families.
Wall Street Journal (subscription)
Could the Pill be sabotaging your success? Study finds women on hormonal contraceptives 'give up easier' when they have to use their brains for maths and problem solving
Daily Mail highlighted a UBC study that analyzed women who did and did not take oral contraceptives during their adolescence and found the women who took birth control pills were up to three times more likely to develop depression.
Daily Mail
‘The railways got very wealthy on our land’: How rail’s colonial past made it a target for blockades
The Globe and Mail mentioned a UBC doctoral thesis written by M. Jane Smith which explores the diversity and complexity of the Gitxsan culture.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
B.C. researchers testing new drug to slay superbugs
UBC researchers Erin Gill and Robert Hancock in the department of microbiology and immunology are part of an international team testing a drug combination that can potentially kill a range of antibiotic-resistant superbugs.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
How do concussions affect the brain?
CBC featured UBC neuroscientist Naznin Virji-Babul to explain the science behind concussions and why they can be dangerous.
CBC
Without sick leave, staying home due to COVID-19 'not an option' for precarious workers, B.C. woman says
Mark Thompson, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on the difficult choices precarious workers deal with year-round when they get sick or injured.
CBC
'Herd effect': Social media images of empty shelves fuelling panic buying over coronavirus, says prof
Media interviewed UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor about the panic buying over coronavirus and the illusion of urgency and scarcity social media posts create.
CBC Current (10:18 mark), BC Local News, Surrey Now-Leader, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Can aid workers hand out expired medication? Doctors say it’s ‘not entirely unusual’
Barbara Gobis, director of the Pharmacists Clinic at UBC, spoke to Global about expiration dates on drug products and the potency after they have expired.
Global
Sexual side effects from medication are the problem no one wants to discuss
UBC clinical professor of psychiatry Stacy Elliott discussed sexual side effects from medication and the social pressure preventing men from seeking help for sexual problems.
Huffington Post
COVID-19, protests rattle Metro Vancouver retailers
Mahesh Nagarajan, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says the effects of COVID-19 are more unpredictable than are the protests that have recently shut down the Port of Vancouver.
Business in Vancouver, Vancouver Courier, North Shore News, Castanet
Canada must prepare its hospitals for COVID-19. And do it quickly
Jason Sutherland, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, co-wrote about the need for a national task force to prepare and give advice and support to local, regional and provincial authorities to make room in hospitals.
National Post