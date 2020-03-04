BC time change

Credit: Djim Loic/Unsplash

UBC experts on Daylight Saving Time

Mar 4, 2020    |   For more information, contact Lou Corpuz-Bosshart

Daylight saving time in Canada starts at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 8. Last year, the province of British Columbia introduced measures to end seasonal time changes.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Phone: 604-822-8484
Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

  • Costs and benefits of DST

Wendy Hall
Professor Emerita, School of Nursing
Cell: 604-649-3567
Email: wendy.hall@nursing.ubc.ca

  • Children’s sleep
  • Health concerns related to seasonal time changes
  • Tips for adjusting to seasonal time change

*available starting March 5

