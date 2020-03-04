Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Daylight Saving Time Media Advisories

Daylight saving time in Canada starts at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 8. Last year, the province of British Columbia introduced measures to end seasonal time changes.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Werner Antweiler

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Phone: 604-822-8484

Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

Costs and benefits of DST

Wendy Hall

Professor Emerita, School of Nursing

Cell: 604-649-3567

Email: wendy.hall@nursing.ubc.ca

Children’s sleep

Health concerns related to seasonal time changes

Tips for adjusting to seasonal time change

*available starting March 5