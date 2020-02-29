UBC experts on novel coronavirus and global health emergency

The World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, called COVID-19.
UBC experts are available to comment:
Dr. Michael Curry
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine
- Emergency medicine; coronavirus
Brett Finlay
Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories
- Led the development of vaccines during the 2003 SARS outbreak
Stephen Hoption Cann
UBC School of Population of Public Health
- Infectious diseases and the pathophysiology of fever in infectious diseases
Tom Koch
Adjunct Professor, Department of Geography
- Factors that promote or inhibit the spread of disease
- Preparing for pandemics (Globe op-ed)
Dr. Srinivas Murthy
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics
- Pediatric infectious disease expert
- WHO global research and innovation forum participant, supporting the international response to COVID-19
Josef Penninger
Director, Life Sciences Institute
Professor, Department of Medical Genetics
- Identified a crucial SARS receptor that helps explain how and why SARS coronavirus infection causes lung failure
- Developed a promising therapeutic agent that prevents lung failure in SARS coronavirus and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in an animal model and preliminary human trials
Steven Taylor
Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Department of Psychiatry
Health anxiety (hypochondriasis); author of “The Psychology of Pandemics: Preparing for the next global outbreak of infectious disease”