UBC In The News
Planet-hunting astronomy student discovers 17 new worlds including one that is Earth-sized, rocky and potentially habitable using data from the Kepler Space Telescope
UBC astronomy student Michelle Kunimoto has discovered 17 new planets, including a potentially habitable rocky Earth-like planet, by searching through data gathered by NASA’s Kepler mission.
Daily Mail, Business Standard, Economic Times, Outlook India
Vancouver Coastal Health tests app that could be used for quarantined COVID-19 patients
Research co-conducted by UBC showed the virtual care platform helped AIDS patients adhere to anti-retroviral therapy and suppress viral load below detection levels.
CBC
UBC researchers protecting Okanagan wine grapes from wildfire smoke
UBCO researchers developed a preventative strategy to protect wine grapes from volatile compounds present in smoke. The study author and UBCO chemistry professor Wesley Zandberg was quoted.
Global
Is climate change being priced into coastal real estate? Depends if you are buying from a believer or not
Markus Baldauf, a finance professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, analyzed residential transactions in the U.S. to determine the impact of future flooding vulnerability on transaction prices.
Financial Post, Ottawa Citizen, Regina Leader-Post
Nearly a third of Vancouver families led by a single parent
Data collected by UBC researchers was included in a new city staff report that shows despite being considered among the most liveable cities in the world, many residents face acute and persistent inequities across the social determinants of health.
Vancouver Courier
A woman snorted 550 times the typical dose of LSD and she is … fine?
The GrowthOp highlighted a report co-authored by Mark Haden, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, which looked at medical consequences of accidental LSD overdoses.
GrowthOp
No matter what Peter MacKay and other leadership candidates say about cannabis, legalization is here to stay
UBC political science professor Richard Johnston commented on Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay’s focus on marijuana legalization.
GrowthOp
Soil matters: Climate activists in our midst
UBC soil science student Amy Norgaard spoke about organic farming and the importance of soil.
Pique
University of British Columbia and faculty sign collective agreement
The board of governors at UBC and the UBC Faculty Association have signed a collective bargaining agreement under the government’s Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate.
Global
T-Birds' big sticks wake up on weekend, but now the aim is to keep them up
Media highlighted UBC Thunderbirds baseball team’s 17-4 win over Lewis-Clark last weekend.
National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Windsor Star, Regina Leader-Post, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Introducing the 2020 3M National Teaching Fellowship award winners
Maclean’s featured Paul Cubbon, a lecturer at the UBC Sauder School of Business, and Tiffany Potter, a professor of teaching in the department of English language and literatures, for winning the 2020 3M National Teaching Fellowship award.
Maclean’s