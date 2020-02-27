UBC In The News
NASA’s InSight lander detects ancient magnetism on Mars’ surface
A new study led by Catherine Johnson, a professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, looked at the measurements of magnetic field strength and direction at the InSight landing site on Mars. Results showed the field is 10 times stronger than predicted by satellite-based models.
A new calculator sheds light on high-flying U.S. unicorn price tags
Will Gornall, a professor of finance at the UBC Sauder School of Business, co-developed a tool that calculates the fair value of common shares to bring more transparency to the startup world.
UBC researcher part of team working on new COVID-19 treatment
A potential new treatment for the COVID-19 virus based on the work of UBC Life Sciences Institute director Josef Penninger will begin a clinical trial in China.
UBC Okanagan’s blood study helps detect diseases and opioid dependency
New research co-conducted by UBCO suggests that floating human plasma may lead to faster, more reliable and simpler disease detection. Sepideh Pakpour, a professor at UBCO’s school of engineering, was quoted.
Divorce reveals admissions of tax fraud, mortgage fraud, perjury and kickbacks
Media quoted UBC geography professor emeritus David Ley’s data that looked at the rates of settlement by immigrant investors and the reported income from investor-class immigrants.
Does panic come in calling outbreak a pandemic?
CTV quoted UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor about the heightened anxiety that comes from calling something a pandemic.
Car-sharing firm leaves Canada with valuable data in changing market: expert
Marc-David Seidel, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, and Alex Bigazzi, a professor of civil engineering and planning at UBC, spoke about the ridership of car-sharing services.
Should all birth control in B.C. be free?
The Simi Sara Show interviewed Ruth Habte, obstetrics and gynaecology resident at UBC, about the campaign to remove the barriers to accessing prescription contraception.
New virus outbreaks will become more common
UBC adjunct professor of medical geography Tom Koch commented on the long-term implications and lessons to be drawn from the virus outbreaks.
The University of Manitoba’s archive of the paranormal just became a little more extraordinary
University Affairs spoke to UBC iSchool professor Jennifer Douglas about the collection of séance photos from the Hamilton family.
Is wood the new steel and concrete?
Brock Commons Tallwood House, an 18-storey student residence at UBC, was highlighted for the significant reduction of carbon footprint compared to other construction materials.
Introducing the 2020 3M National Teaching Fellowship award winners
Maclean’s featured Paul Cubbon, a lecturer at the UBC Sauder School of Business, for winning the 2020 3M National Teaching Fellowship award.
Agriculture programs change with the times
Rickey Yada, dean of the faculty of land and food systems, spoke to University Affairs about the rebranding of the faculty to reflect its expanded focus.
