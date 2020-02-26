UBC In The News
COVID-19 treatment co-created by UBC researcher begins clinical trial
A potential new treatment for the COVID-19 virus based on the work of UBC Life Sciences Institute director Josef Penninger will begin a clinical trial in China.
CTV, Radio Canada, Vancouver Sun, The Province
The puzzle of the high-end gender pay gap
Postmedia mentioned a study by Nicole Fortin, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, that looked at the earnings inequality and the gender pay gap in Canada.
Postmedia via Windsor Star, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Saying no to smoky wine
UBCO researchers developed a preventative strategy to protect wine grapes from volatile compounds present in smoke. The study author and UBCO chemistry professor Wesley Zandberg was quoted.
Castanet, Daily Courier
Broad conservation needed
A new UBCO study suggests that habitats have a better chance of being maintained if conservation efforts are focused on a collection of species instead of a single one. The study author Adam Ford, Canada research chair in wildlife restoration ecology at UBCO, was quoted.
Castanet
'It's disturbing': Crosswalk safety report hidden from Winnipeg city council
CBC spoke to UBC civil engineering professor Tarek Sayed about the key components of pedestrian crosswalk design.
CBC
Health researcher says more needs to be done to improve healthcare for pregnant women in B.C.
UBC midwifery professor Saraswathi Vedam was interviewed about the lack of resources directed towards women in early pregnancy.
CBC Early Edition with Stephen Quinn
Alberta tables bill that would jail pipeline protesters for up to six months, impose major fines
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a UBC professor of law and director of the Indian Residential School History Dialogue Centre, commented on the imposed fines for Indigenous protestors and their rights to freedom of expression.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
B.C. cuts funding to hospice that refuses to provide medical assistance in dying
Ellen Wiebe, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of family practice, commented on cases of patients who are denied access to medical assistance in dying and the challenges to advocating for themselves.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
How the emotions we learn as children serve us in life
Kimberly Schonert-Reichl, an applied developmental psychologist at UBC, discussed the latest research findings on early development and emotional maturity.
CKNW Lynda Steele Show
Prescription for disruption: How Amazon could shake up Canada’s $45-billion pharmacy sector
The Logic spoke to Barbara Gobis, director of the Pharmacists Clinic at UBC, about Amazon’s decision to file a trademark for “Amazon Pharmacy” in Canada and how it could affect Canada’s pharmaceutical industry.
The Logic
Coronavirus racism Q and A: UBC professor speaks out
Richmond News featured a Q and A with Heidi Tworek, a professor of history and member of the Language Sciences Initiative at UBC, about the complicated history of race and disease.
Richmond News, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News
Ready for trip of a lifetime
UBCO students will be travelling to rural areas in Honduras to help set up a mobile medical clinic where community members can access free healthcare.
Castanet