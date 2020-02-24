UBC In The News
Angkor Wat may owe its existence to an engineering catastrophe
Smithsonian Magazine interviewed Sarah Klassen, a postdoctoral research fellow in UBC’s department of anthropology, about her new study on the failure of the Koh Ker reservoir in Cambodia.
Smithsonian Magazine
This is what happens when you take 550 doses of LSD at once
Vice mentioned a report co-authored by Mark Haden, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, which looked at medical consequences of accidental LSD overdoses.
Vice
Study finds half of homeless have a traumatic brain injury
UBC study showed more than half of people experiencing homelessness have a traumatic brain injury.
KOMO
B.C. money laundering inquiry to begin amid hopes for answers, accountability
The Canadian Press highlighted a report co-authored by Tsur Somerville, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, that estimated $5 billion was laundered through B.C. real estate in 2018.
The Canadian Press via CBC, CTV, National Post, CityNews, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Regina Leader-Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province, North Shore News, Times Colonist, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, BC Local News
Familiar but curiously under-researched marine creature: Jellyfish
CBC’s North by Northwest with Sheryl MacKay spoke to UBC oceanography master’s student Jessica Schaub about her research into moon jellyfish.
CBC North by Northwest (2:07:00 mark)
Sleep better by smelling your lover's shirt
A new UBC study provides new evidence that sleeping with a partner’s scent improves sleep quality. The study co-author and UBC psychology professor Frances Chen was quoted.
Toronto Sun, Ottawa Sun, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun
A new UBC study shows that there is a clear link between the number of hospital patient complaints and violence towards nurses
The Jill Bennett Show interviewed Farinaz Havaei, a professor at UBC school of nursing, about her new study that looked at how the workload on surgical nurses across the province leads to patients’ complaints and violence.
CKNW Jill Bennett Show (29:30 mark)
UBC Okanagan researches health benefits of levitating blood
New research co-conducted by UBCO suggests that floating human plasma may lead to faster, more reliable and simpler disease detection. Sepideh Pakpour, a professor at UBCO’s school of engineering, was quoted.
Kelowna Capital News, Castanet
Justin Trudeau tells Canada protesters: 'The barricades need to come down'
Glen Coulthard, a UBC professor in political science and the First Nations and Indigenous studies program, says Trudeau has placed the burden of proof on Indigenous peoples to demonstrate their commitment to reconciliation on his terms.
Guardian
What Canada's latest coronavirus case tells us about the evolution of the outbreak
Stephen Hoption Cann, an epidemiologist at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on the possibility of COVID-19 becoming endemic or something that re-emerges on a seasonal basis.
CBC
Low-cost airlines and why they keep missing the boarding call in Canada
CBC’s Cost of Living interviewed John Korenic, an aviation consultant and an adjunct professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about low-cost airlines.
CBC Cost of Living (14:10 mark)
Reconciliation plays out in real time at Regina’s RCMP museum
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a UBC professor of law and director of the Indian Residential School History Dialogue Centre, gave comments about building a museum about the RCMP in Saskatchewan.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
‘It’s the people who decide’: Who’s leading the pro-Wet’suwet’en blockades, and who’s not
The Globe and Mail quoted Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a UBC professor of law and director of the Indian Residential School History Dialogue Centre, about the challenge for the Wet’suwet’en on deciding who their authorized governing body is.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
“Dangerous dogs” are now at much greater risk of being euthanized
The Jill Bennett Show interviewed Victoria Shroff, an adjunct professor of animal law at Peter A. Allard School of Law, about where we stand when it comes to dangerous dogs.
CKNW Jill Bennett Show (0:38 mark)
The science of fighting a virus: Multi-pronged global fight to defeat new coronavirus
Srinivas Murthy, a clinical pediatrics professor at UBC, spoke about the immune response to viruses. The article also quoted UBC researcher Brett Finlay about the SARS outbreak.
Vancouver Sun
No bridge for Maple Ridge, notes Liberal candidate
Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says the NDP has improved housing but the current budget eases up on efforts to build affordable housing.
Maple Ridge News
New DNA test that reveals a child’s true age has promise, but ethical pitfalls
Michael S. Kobor, a UBC medical genetics professor, co-wrote about potential benefits and risks of using pediatric epigenetic clocks.
The Conversation