UBC In The News

Nurse shortage leads to more violence from patients, UBC finds

UBC nursing professor Farinez Havaei was interviewed about her new study that looked at how the workload on surgical nurses across the province leads to patients’ complaints and violence.
Communities adapting to climate change

CBC’s BC Today interviewed Stephen Sheppard, UBC forestry professor and director of Collaborative for Advanced Landscape Planning, about the effects of climate change for Metro Vancouver and how we can adapt.
Watchdog decries RCMP conduct at Wet’suwet’en protests in B.C.

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a UBC professor of law and director of the Indian Residential School History Dialogue Centre, says it is a matter of national interest that policing practice be clarified so that the rights of First Nations people are respected.
Would a Vancouver 2030 Olympic bid help or hinder a city in a housing crisis?

Tsur Somerville, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke about building housing for the Olympics in Vancouver.
2019 was the warmest year on record for the world’s oceans. What does that mean for Canada?

Brian Hunt, a biological oceanographer and professor at UBC, says short-term warming events may have a greater impact on the ocean and inhabitants.
Apparent ‘urine drinking’ prank in B.C. shows kids still don’t understand social media: expert

Eric Meyers, a professor at UBC’s School of Information, commented on the “urine drinking” prank and the lack of understanding among young people about how decisions made online can impact their futures.
Vancouver philanthropist, visionary Robert Lee dies at the age of 86

Robert H. Lee, former chancellor of UBC and chairman of UBC Properties Trust, has passed away at the age of 86.
Is this the year Hanson ends the 20-year question for UBC basketball?

Media interviewed UBC Thunderbirds head coach Kevin Hanson about the team’s goals for the season.
UBCO announces new top boss for Okanagan campus

Lesley Cormack has been appointed as the new deputy vice chancellor and principal of UBC Okanagan and will formally begin the role on July 1, 2020.
Dogs show love to seniors

Castanet reported that UBCO’s B.A.R.K. therapy dog program visited local seniors on Valentine’s Day, and interviewed director John-Tyler Binfet, a professor at the school of education.
