UBC In The News
In truth, ‘eh’ may not be as Canadian as the world thinks
Los Angeles Times highlighted a study by UBC linguistics professor Stefan Dollinger which looked at the word “eh” and its recognition as a distinctive element of Canadian language.
Los Angeles Times, San Diego Union-Tribune
Dolly Parton’s broad appeal: She understands alienation, home and the need to belong
The Conversation quoted Amin Ghaziani, a professor in UBC’s department of sociology, about his paper on “cultural archipelagos”, newly formed spatial clusters of queer people outside the traditional gaybourhoods.
The Conversation
Winemakers fired up and fearful over climate change
Business in Vancouver cited a recent study led by UBC forest and conservation sciences professor Elizabeth Wolkovich, which found that switching grape varieties can help winemakers adapt to climate change.
Business in Vancouver
Port Moody's Burrard Thermal is powerless. Should it fire up again?
Tri-City News mentioned a study by UBC forestry professor and salmon biologist Scott Hinch, that looks at the effects of warming water on Chinook salmon, and the ongoing work by UBC’s Open Water Research Station.
Tri-City News
A mug o' cannabis tea
Castanet mentioned UBCO research on marijuana breathalyzers with artificial nose technology and quoted the lead researcher and engineering professor Mina Hoorfar and PhD student Hamed Mirzaei.
Castanet
Q&A: Tom Koch on disease mapping and medical geography
Canadian Geographic interviewed UBC adjunct professor of medical geography Tom Koch about disease mapping and what we can learn from past pandemics.
Canadian Geographic
Coronavirus bites into B.C. manufacturing supply chains
Werner Antweiler, director of the UBC Sauder School of Business Prediction Markets, commented on manufacturing disruption caused by the COVID-19.
Business in Vancouver
Insite co-founder says government won't ask how overdose crisis began because it doesn't want the answer
Dan Small, a UBC sessional lecturer in the department of anthropology, spoke about the government’s harm reduction efforts associated with drug use.
Georgia Straight
UBC Okanagan’s development program helping athletes earn scholarships
Global featured UBCO Heat’s junior volleyball development program and interviewed program head Steve Manual.
Global
Nationals loom but UBC's dynasty isn't dependent on dominance in pool
Media reported that the UBC Thunderbirds swim teams will head to Victoria for nationals this week, and quoted the head coach Derrick Schoof.
National Post, Windsor Star, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Gripping new novel looks at how a violent event gives a woman her life
Postmedia interviewed UBC professor emerita from the creative writing program Rhea Tregebov, about her new book Rue des Rosiers, which focuses on a young woman in the early 1980s.
Postmedia via Calgary Herald, Vancouver Sun, The Province
If UBC beats Winnipeg again, women will advance in Canada West hoops
Postmedia reported on the upcoming match between UBC T-birds’ women’s basketball team and the Winnipeg Wesman at the Canada West championship and quoted coach Deb Huband.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Windsor Star