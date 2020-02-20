2010 Winter Olympics

Credit: US Embassy Canada/Flickr

UBC experts on 2030 Olympic Games bid

Feb 20, 2020    |   For more information, contact Thandi Fletcher

John Furlong, former CEO of the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games organizing committee, said today in a speech to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade that the city should consider a bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics.

UBC experts are available to comment:

James Brander
Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-808-7021
Email: james.brander@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Economic effects of the Olympic Games; infrastructure (rapid transit, etc.); financing

Tsur Somerville
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8343
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Games’ economic impact on jobs and housing
  • Lead author of a study that found real-estate prices do not increase or decrease in host cities

Contact

Thandi Fletcher
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-2234
Cel: 604-868-0896
Email: thandi.fletcher@ubc.ca