UBC experts on 2030 Olympic Games bid Media Advisories

John Furlong, former CEO of the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games organizing committee, said today in a speech to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade that the city should consider a bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics.

UBC experts are available to comment:

James Brander

Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-808-7021

Email: james.brander@sauder.ubc.ca

Economic effects of the Olympic Games; infrastructure (rapid transit, etc.); financing

Tsur Somerville

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-822-8343

Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca