UBC experts on 2030 Olympic Games bid

John Furlong, former CEO of the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games organizing committee, said today in a speech to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade that the city should consider a bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics.
UBC experts are available to comment:
James Brander
Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-808-7021
Email: james.brander@sauder.ubc.ca
- Economic effects of the Olympic Games; infrastructure (rapid transit, etc.); financing
Tsur Somerville
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8343
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca
- Games’ economic impact on jobs and housing
- Lead author of a study that found real-estate prices do not increase or decrease in host cities