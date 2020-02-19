UBC In The News
Opioid vending machine opens in Vancouver
The Guardian featured UBC school of population and public health professor Mark Tyndall’s project to fight the overdose crisis by providing opioids via vending machines for a safer supply.
Guardian
A 20 min morning walk has the same effect on the brain as a cup of coffee
A study co-conducted by UBC kinesiology looked at the effects of acute aerobic exercise and caffeine on working memory and caffeine withdrawal symptoms.
Women’s Health (Australia)
Babies frequently exposed to cleaning products at higher risk of asthma: study
New research co-conducted by UBC suggests frequent exposure to common household cleaning products can increase the risk of childhood asthma.
The Canadian Press via National Post, CityNews, Ottawa Citizen, Ottawa Sun, Windsor Star, Winnipeg Sun, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Sun, News 1130, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver Courier, North Shore News, Times Colonist
False memories, sleeping with dirty laundry, and yawning dogs
A new UBC study provides new evidence that sleeping with a partner’s scent improves sleep quality.
CTV
UBC study finds peer mentorship program for incarcerated women works
UBC researchers from the school of population and public health have found that a peer mentorship program helps incarcerated women find support in the critical 72 hours after release from prison and could prevent them from becoming repeat offenders.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
The morality of religion, driverless cars and everything else
Postmedia interviewed Azim Shariff, a social psychologist at UBC, about his research focus on morality around driverless cars.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Calgary Herald, Windsor Star
Living close to major roads leads to higher risk of Parkinson’s and dementia: UBC study
A UBC study suggests living near major roads or highways is linked to higher incidence of neurological disorders. Michael Brauer, the senior author and professor in the UBC school of population and public health, was interviewed.
Narwhal
Universities are diving deep into data science
University Affairs featured the UBC Data Science Institute, which conducts scientific research with a particular focus on biomedicine, and quoted Raymond Ng, Canada Research Chair in data science and analytics at UBC.
University Affairs
Critics say budget 2020 offers little to families struggling with affordability
Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says the 2020 provincial budget did little to advance $10-a-day child care.
CBC
B.C. NDP aim to make housing more affordable
The Globe and Mail spoke to Tom Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, and Penny Gurstein, a professor at the UBC school of community and regional planning, about housing in B.C.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Who is behind solidarity action for Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs?
UBC sociology professor David Tindall says the solidarity action has mostly been a mixture of organized events and spontaneous grassroots mobilization through social media.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Times Colonist
The Big Debate: Has China handled the coronavirus crisis properly?
Wenran Jiang, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, wrote about China’s efforts in controlling the COVID-19.
The Star (subscription)
LETTER: Pitt Meadows prof locks himself away to learn more about today’s budget
Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, wrote about the importance of investing in social policy to promote public health.
Maple Ridge News, BC Local News