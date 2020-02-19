Students flex first aid and rescue skills in mine rescue challenge

Event: Student mine rescue competition
Dates: Thursday, February 20 & Friday, February 21, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days
Locations:
- Frank Forward Building (map) – 6350 Stores Road, Vancouver V6T 1Z4
- UBC Student Nest (map) – 6133 University Blvd, Vancouver V6T 1Z1
Parking: Health Sciences Parkade (map)
Details:
Teams of mining engineering students from North American universities will test their mettle this week at Canada’s first student mine rescue competition, hosted at UBC’s Vancouver campus.
The students, from the University of Alberta, Laurentian University, the Colorado School of Mines and UBC, will face simulated scenarios and complete tasks that include fighting fires, rescuing injured “workers” and assembling breathing apparatus. Industry judges will award points based on speed and quality of execution as well as knowledge and teamwork.
The competition will feature a mock underground mine, live fire and industry-standard equipment, says project organizer and UBC fifth-year mining engineering student, Jill Newell.
“Safety is paramount in a mine and we’re hoping, through this competition, to expose more students to the reality of what happens when hazardous situations occur,” says Newell.
“We believe students can benefit from applying emergency response techniques in a high-spirited competitive environment designed to elevate both individual and team skills. Ultimately, they can bring these enhanced skills and practical knowledge into the workplace and their lives.”
The event is supported by Dräger Canada, Ontario Mine Rescue and Dynamic Rescue Systems. For a schedule of activities and other information, visit ubcmr.com/competition-information
Interviews:
- Jill Newell, project lead, UBC Mine Rescue
- Logan Clegg, team captain, UBC Mine Rescue